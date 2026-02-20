Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi County on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi County on Saturday, February 21.

In a notice on Friday, February 20, the company said the planned outages will affect sections of Westlands and Upper Hill between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Westlands, the outage will affect part of General Mathenge Drive, Peponi Road, Peponi Gardens, part of Spring Valley Road, Donyo Sabuk Inn, Pine Wood and adjacent customers.

In Upper Hill, areas around Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and nearby institutions will also be affected.

The outage will cover the KNH Cancer Center, Hospital Road, Mara Road, Government Chemist, Nairobi Club, National Library, and the Ministry of Lands.

Part of 5th Ngong Road and Avenue, Nairobi Area Police, Blue Shield Insurance, KCB Upper Hill, Equity Upper Hill and adjacent customers will also be affected.

This comes weeks after a man was sentenced to ten years in prison, or an alternative fine of Ksh 5 million, for unlawfully disconnecting a customer's electricity supply in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

According to a statement by the Kenya Power Company on Friday, December 5, Godwin Omondi Oduogi was convicted by the Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate's Court for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure.

Oduogi was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer's power supply.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the DCI revealed that the convict was also found in possession of a transformer fuse.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the court found sufficient evidence to convict and sentence him.

In the same statement, Kenya Power announced that another individual, David Ochieng Lang'o, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million by the same court for vandalism-related offenses.

Lang'o was arrested in July 2025 during a joint operation conducted by Kenya Power-attached police officers and personnel from Migori Police Station.

He was found in possession of 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalized transformers.

After his plea of not guilty, the court examined the evidence and deemed it sufficient to proceed with sentencing.

In delivering the judgement, the Court emphasized that the increasing cases of vandalism and power outages in Ndhiwa Sub-County have become a recurring concern for communities and businesses.

"This ruling continues to reinforce our commitment to safeguarding power infrastructure serving our people. As Kenya Power, we thank the Judiciary and the law enforcement agencies for their continued support in ensuring that justice is served in such cases," Kenya Power's Security Services Manager, Major Geoffery Kigen (Rtd) stated.

He added that the public has a crucial role in supporting the energy sector by reporting suspicious activities.

"These convictions also bring to the fore our ask to the public that they should report any suspicious activities on electricity installations to the relevant authorities for action. When vandalism occurs, it affects our livelihoods and the safety of our communities," he said.