The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has explained how artificial intelligence enabled swift detection and response to a wildfire in Ontulili Forest.

The fire broke out at Sirimon near Sirimon Gate and has been spreading through a gorge toward the steep slopes of River Sirimon.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, KFS said senior government officials conducted an aerial survey to assess the extent of the damage and coordinate response efforts.

"The Principal Secretary for Forestry Gitonga Mugambi, and the Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko, undertook an aerial assessment of the wildfire in Ontulili Forest at Sirimon near Sirimon Gate, where flames are spreading through a gorge toward the steep slopes of River Sirimon," the statement read.

KFS attributed the fire to human activity and dry weather conditions, noting that technology played a key role in its early detection.

"The blaze, linked to prolonged dry conditions and unsafe honey-harvesting practices, was detected within seconds by the Kenya Forest Service AI-enabled static aerial patrol system, enabling rapid mobilization and real-time command decisions," the statement added.

KFS said multiple agencies had been deployed on the ground to contain the inferno and prevent further spread.

"Ground operations are being executed through a coordinated multi-agency response involving KFS, KWS, Rhino Ark, Mount Kenya Trust, and Community Forest Associations, under the supervision of the County Forest Conservator and County Commander at Sirimon Gate," the statement further read.

The agency added that containment measures remain in place as teams work to safeguard vital ecosystems and water sources.

"Enhanced surveillance, firebreak reinforcement, community sensitization, and strict enforcement continue to anchor KFS’s strategy to contain the fire, protect critical water catchments, and strengthen forest resilience amid intensifying climate conditions," the statement concluded.

This comes months after KFS dismissed reports indicating that a part of Menengai Crater in Nakuru has been grabbed.

In an official statement, the agency stated that the part in question is outside the crater's demarcation.

It said all the land gazetted in the Menengai Forest Station remains untouched, and that there are no plans for that either.

"The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) wishes to clarify reports circulating on social media alleging the grabbing of land within the Menengai Crater area, part of the Menengai Forest Station in Nakuru County.

"KFS affirms that no part of the gazetted Menengai Forest has been grabbed. The forest boundaries are well demarcated and remain intact, as verified by KFS surveyors. The area being referenced in the reports lies outside the gazetted forest boundary," KFS said.

The KFS stated that the activities in the forest area are for conservation and not economic by alleged grabbers.

It explained that the area was being fenced in accordance with the required procedures and that the project was being sponsored by the African Development Bank.

"The ongoing Menengai Forest Fencing Project, funded by the African Development Bank through the GreenZones Development Support Project Phase II, is a legitimate conservation initiative covering approximately 55 km around 6,014 hectares of forest. All requisite procedures, including public participation and stakeholder consultations, were duly conducted prior to commencement to ensure transparency and inclusivity," it said.

While firmly denying the grabbing allegations, the KFS noted that Menengai Forest serves as a crucial pillar for the area's environmental health, economic activity, and community well-being by providing water catchment and ecotourism opportunities.

According to it, the fencing project would boost forest security, curb illegal intrusion, and improve safety for both visitors and nearby residents.

It further called on the public to report any suspicious activities around the area.

"The fencing initiative strengthens forest protection, deters encroachment, and enhances safety for visitors and surrounding communities.

KFS categorically refutes all allegations of land grabbing and reiterates its unwavering commitment to conserving and protecting Kenya’s public forests in line with the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016. The Service calls upon the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities in or near forest areas to the nearest KFS office," the KFS said.