Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino came to the rescue of a suspected goon who had invaded their political rally in Kakamega.

Sifuna led his faction of ODM rebels at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega town on Saturday, February 21, for their third edition of Linda Mwananchi rally after the first ones in Busia and Kitengela.

In the course of the rally, chaos erupted as police officers launched teargas to disperse the crowd.

Sifuna insisted on no one running away because of the tear gas, asking them to cover it.

In the midst of the melee, people believed to be goons took advantage to infiltrate the rally for suspected ulterior motives.

However, a section of the attendees identified and descended on them as the politicians on the podium made their speeches.

One was badly beatened and injured, prompting the intervention of Sifuna and Babu.

Despite the two leaders' calls to th youth to calm down, they continued with the beating forcing Sifuna to pull him to the podium for safety.

"Don't beat him even when he is wrong. Leave him alone, don't beat him. Take him to hospital," Babu pleaded with the irate crowed.

When Babu's calls to the youth could not be heeded, Sifuna intervened, helping in pulling the man to the podium.

Canes followed his back even as he crawled to the back of the podium.

The team is opposed to any idea of ODM backing President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

They rival the one loyal to Senator Oburu Oginga, who took over the Orange party's leadership after the death of Raila Odinga last October.

The team led by Oburu has indicated readiness to work with Ruto, and pledging support for his re-election.

Sifuna and his faction accuse the current regime in power of failing Kenyans and running down the country that they would not entertain any move to support Ruto.



