The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across seven regions this week.

In the weather outlook for the week from Tuesday, February 24 to March 2, 2026, the Met Department predicted heavy downpours in the Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and South-eastern Lowlands.

The Coast, Western, and North-western Kenya regions are also expected to experience heavy rains during the week.

“Rains are expected to continue over several parts of the country. Isolated heavy rainfall events may occur in the Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, Coast, Western, and North-western Kenya,” the forecast read in part.

The weatherman also predicted cold nights with minimum temperatures of below 10°C in parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

File image of KMD Director Edward Muriuki.

In contrast, the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya regions will experience hot conditions with maximum daytime temperatures of above 30°C.

The weather outlook comes days after the Met Department issued a four-day heavy rainfall advisory affecting 22 counties across the country.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, Kenya Met warned that intensified rainfall is expected between February 21 and February 24, 2026, with several regions likely to experience heavy downpours.

"The rainfall being experienced over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley and Highlands west and East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, is expected to intensify to more than 20mm in 24 hours on 21st February 2026. The heavy rainfall is likely to intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours on 22d, 23rd, and 24th February 2026 and spread to the Southeastern lowlands and the Coastal region, especially the south Coast. It is projected to reduce in intensity on 25th February 2026," the statement read.

According to the advisory, the heavy rains will initially affect areas around the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley before extending to the southeastern lowlands and parts of the Coast, particularly the south Coast.

The counties listed as areas of concern included Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Kakamega, Embu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, southern Tana River, and parts of Kilifi.