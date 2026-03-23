Editor's Review Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru paid tribute to the late Senator, describing him as a dedicated leader commited to service and humility.

Former Kirinyaga Central MP and former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba has died.

In a statement on Monday, March 23, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru paid tribute to the late Karaba, describing him as a dedicated leader commited to service and humility.

"We have lost a distinguished son of Kirinyaga, Hon. Daniel Karaba, whose life was defined by service, humility, and a deep commitment to education and leadership.

"Mwalimu Karaba built a remarkable career as a teacher, principal, and education leader before serving as a two-term Member of Parliament for Kirinyaga Central and later as Senator," she said.

Waiguru extended her condolences to the family and all those who knew and worked with the late leader, noting the impact he had across the region and the country.

"I join the people of Kirinyaga and the nation in mourning his loss, and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those he impacted. May his soul rest in eternal peace," she added.

File image of Daniel Karaba

Karaba was born in Kiamaina village in Kirinyaga County and began his education at Kiamaina Primary School before advancing to Kamuiru High School for his O-Level studies.

He later attended Kagumo High School for his A-Level education and then joined the University of Nairobi, where he pursued a bachelor’s degree in Education.

Karaba went on to build a career in teaching, rising through the ranks to serve as a deputy principal and eventually a principal in several institutions across the country.

These included Kagumo High School, Highway Secondary School, Kianyaga High School, Kirimara High School, and Njegas Secondary School.

Between 1984 and 1998, Karaba also served as the Chair of the Secondary Schools Heads Association.

Karaba entered politics in 2002 when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Kirinyaga Central on a NARC party ticket.

He lost the seat in the 2007 elections to John Ngata Kariuki and subsequently filed a petition challenging the result.

In October 2010, the Supreme Court nullified the election; however, in the by-election held in February 2011, he was defeated by Joseph Gitari.

In 2013, he successfully contested for the Kirinyaga Senatorial seat on a TNA party ticket, winning by a wide margin

During his time in parliament, Karaba served as the Chair of the Education Committee in the 9th Parliament and later held the same position in the Senate during the 11th Parliament.

He was also a member of the Committee on Delegated Legislation as well as the Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library.