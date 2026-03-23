Editor's Review Chief Justice Martha Koome has presided over the swearing-in of the new Chairperson and Commissioners of the National Land Commission (NLC).

Chief Justice Martha Koome has presided over the swearing-in of the new Chairperson and Commissioners of the National Land Commission (NLC).

The ceremony, held on Monday, March 23, ushered in the new team tasked with managing public land, advising on land policy, and addressing historical land injustice.

"I presided over the swearing-in of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the National Land Commission, marking the commencement of their six-year term in an institution established under the Constitution to manage public land, advise on land policy, and address historical land injustices," Koome said.

Koome also congratulated the new leadership as they take on their mandate at a critical time for the country.

"I extend my congratulations to Dr. Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy and his fellow Commissioners as they undertake this solemn responsibility at a time when land continues to hold profound historical, social, and economic significance for our nation," she added.

File image of the swearing-in ceremony

Koome further urged the Commission to uphold constitutional principles while executing its duties.

"I urge the Commission to remain firmly anchored in the Constitution, and to discharge its mandate with integrity, transparency, and accountability.

"The task of resolving longstanding land disputes and strengthening governance frameworks will demand courage, independence, and fidelity to the rule of law," she further said.

File image of the swearing-in ceremony

On his part, newly sworn-in Chairperson Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy acknowledged the weight of responsibility placed on the commission and the expectations from Kenyans.

"As we take the oath of office, we are fully aware of the expectations that Kenyans have of the National Land Commission. Land remains one of the most significant and sensitive resources in our country.

"It touches on livelihoods, development, investment, environmental sustainability and social justice. The responsibility entrusted to us is therefore both profound and sacred," he stated.

File image of the swearing-in ceremony

At the same time, NLC CEO Kabale Tache Arero expressed confidence in the new leadership team.

"We have no doubt that with your leadership and expertise joining our ranks, the National Land Commission will be significantly strengthened to deliver on its crucial constitutional mandate," she said.

The newly appointed commissioners, include Susan Oyatsi, MBS, Mr Daniel Murithi Muriungi, CHRP Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot, Julie Ouma Oseko, Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, and Mary Yiane Seneta.