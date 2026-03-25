Editor's Review Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki has requested a statement from the Senate’s Labour and Social Welfare Committee over the ongoing construction works at Bomas of Kenya.

Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki has requested a statement from the Senate’s Labour and Social Welfare Committee over the ongoing construction works at Bomas of Kenya.

In his submission on Wednesday, March 25, the senator described the issue as a matter of national importance, raising concerns about the safety standards and general well-being of workers currently deployed at the site.

The move comes amid increasing complaints from both employees and members of the public, who have questioned whether the project is adhering to established occupational safety and health requirements.

"Concerns have been raised by workers and members of the public regarding safety standards, welfare of workers and possible non-compliance with occupational safety and health regulations at the site," he said.

Following the reports, Seki is pushing for a comprehensive review to determine whether the construction complies with the Occupational Safety and Health Act and meets all required legal thresholds.

He is also seeking clarity on worker protection measures at the site, including the availability and use of personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as the adequacy of first aid services and emergency response systems.

File image of Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki

Additionally, Seki has asked for a full account of any workplace accidents or incidents recorded since the project began, along with details of how such cases were handled.

In a bid to enhance accountability, he is calling for a thorough audit of compliance checks carried out by both the contractor and relevant government bodies overseeing the project.

He stressed the urgency of the matter, urging the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to take decisive action to ensure compliance and safeguard workers’ welfare at the Bomas of Kenya site.

This comes a week after Seki raised alarm over a shortage of blood collection bags at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Earlier Thursday, March 19, Seki has demanded a statement from the Senate Standing Committee on Health, seeking urgent clarification on the situation at the referral hospital.

The lawmaker noted that despite the presence of willing donors, the shortage of blood collection bags has halted donation efforts.

According to Seki, those most affected include accident victims, mothers facing childbirth complications, surgical patients, and individuals with chronic conditions.

In his demands, he called for a detailed account of the availability of blood collection bags and related supplies not only at KNH but also across other public referral health facilities nationwide.

Seki further pressed for data on the number of potential donors turned away due to the shortage, as well as an assessment of how the disruption has impacted patient care.

At the same time, the senator is seeking answers on the root cause of the crisis, including when the Ministry of Health Kenya was first made aware of the shortage.

Seki also urged the committee to outline both immediate and long-term measures being taken to address the situation.