Editor's Review Mwangi denounced claims that Uhuru splashed Ksh20 million on the Tuko Kadi movement.

Presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi on Wednesday, March 25, denied claims that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was funding the 'Tuko Kadi' campaign.

This is after an online user claimed that Uhuru had allegedly given campaign leader Allans Ademba Ksh 20 million to run the campaign.

The accuser claimed that Mwangi and activist Hanifa Adan were also under the former President's payroll.

Mwangi challenged the user to present any evidence he had to back up his claims and defended Ademba's and Hanifa's integrity and independence.

"Please put the evidence here. We all know Ademba has not been paid, nor has anyone encouraged Gen Z to register. Why don’t you post the evidence here and tag the DCI and all media houses in your exposé?" he posed.

A billboard erected by Boniface Mwangi encouraging the youths to register as voters.



The human rights activist also laughed off accusations that he was trying to hijack the 'Tuko Kadi' movement after he shared a billboard erected using the campaign's tagline and his image.

"You people are upset because of my billboard? Whom did you want me to put? Here is my presidential campaign donation number. I will put many more billboards," he stated.

Mwangi accused President William Ruto's government of trying to undermine the voter registration drive campaign by tying it to him.

He claimed that Ruto's regime was trying to discourage the Gen Zs from registering to vote in the upcoming general elections.

"It’s a ploy by Ruto’s regime to discourage Gen Z from registering to vote. They will register! Gen Z voters are 10 million strong! You will keep on seeing me with Gen Zs shouting Ruto Must Go!" he reiterated.

The Tuko Kadi movement is a campaign to encourage youths, especially the Gen Z, to turn out in large numbers and register as voters during the ongoing voter registration exercise by the IEBC.

Ademba had revealed that top-ranking politicians have approached him to try to sway him to abandon the project.

However, he assured that he was steadfast and would not compromise his stand in favour of the politicians.