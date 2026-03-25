Editor's Review The body clarified that none of the circulating materials are genuine, stressing that its official examination tools are secure and tightly controlled.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council (TVET CDACC) has issued a warning over the circulation of fake examination materials.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 25, the council raised alarm over the emergence of fraudulent exam materials being circulated and sold online.

The body clarified that none of the circulating materials are genuine, stressing that its official examination tools are secure and tightly controlled.

"It has come to the attention of the Council that materials purporting to be legitimate assessment tools/papers from TVET CDAC are being circulated and fraudulently sold through online platforms and other channels. The Council categorically states that such materials do not represent authentic TVET CDACC assessment tools/papers," the statement read.

Explaining its strict security protocols, the council noted that all assessment materials are protected through advanced systems and delivered only through verified channels.

"All TVET CDACC assessment tools are subject to rigorous end-to-end encryption and are transmitted exclusively to registered assessment centres through approved secure channels with a verification process," the statement added.

The council further reassured candidates that contingency measures are in place to address any potential breach, ensuring that the integrity of the examinations is maintained at all times.

"In the event of any suspected compromise, the Council has protocols to immediately dispatch replacement tools, safeguarding the integrity of the assessment at all times," the statement continued.

File image of Kisilu Kitainge

At the same time, the agency warned that anyone found engaging in the purchase, distribution, or use of fake materials risks facing serious legal consequences.

"The Council strongly cautions members of the public, trainers, candidates and trainees against purchasing, possessing, or disseminating any purported assessment materials from unauthorised sources. Such conduct constitutes fraud and is punishable under the Kenyan law," the statement noted.

The council also distanced itself from any losses that may arise from such fraudulent activities and confirmed that action is already being taken against those responsible.

"The Council shall not be liable for any loss suffered as a result. The Council is currently pursuing all necessary legal and administrative action against those involved in the distribution and sale of fake assessment tools," the statement further read.

Additionally, the council urged the public to rely only on its verified communication channels for accurate information, warning that any content shared outside its official platforms should be treated with caution.

"The Council wishes to further notify the public that all official communication excluding assessments tools is disseminated exclusively from TVET CDACC through the official social media platforms. Any information circulating outside these channels should be treated with caution and verified before using or acting upon it," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) released certificates for the 2024 business and technical examinations taken in TVET institutions.

In a notice on Thursday, February 5, KNEC announced that the 2024 TVET certificates are ready for collection at its office by the heads of institutions.

The examination council urged candidates who sat for the 2024 business and technical examinations to collect their certificates from their respective TVETs.

"We wish to inform all heads of institutions that presented candidates for the 2024 Business and Technical examinations that the certificates are ready for collection at New Mitihani House, Nairobi. Candidates can collect the certificates from their colleges," the notice read.

KNEC also said that questions regarding the certificates may be made in writing through the heads of institutions.

Alternatively, candidates can raise queries online via the QMIS portal at https://qmis.knec.ac.ke.

The council emphasized that all queries must reach KNEC within 60 days of the certificate release, warning that queries submitted after June 30, 2026, will incur a fee of Ksh5,000.