Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained why he has not yet paid homage to the late Raila Odinga’s grave at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained why he has not yet paid homage to the late Raila Odinga’s grave at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, March 25, Gachagua said he reached out to Mama Ida Odinga to seek permission to visit the family home, but was advised to wait until the appropriate time.

Gachagua noted that he is yet to receive a date from Mama Ida on when he will visit the gravesite of the late Raila.

The former Deputy President said he was ready and had even gathered elders to accompany him to Bondo.

“I called Mama Ida Odinga and gave her my personal condolences. We placed a request that we would like to go to Bondo. She told us things were still quite heavy, and at an appropriate time, she will give us an answer. We are still waiting. In fact, I was ready with my elders,” Gachagua stated.

File images from Raila Odinga's funeral service.

The DCP leader went on to say he is an elder and a leader and cannot force himself into someone’s home without approval.

“You cannot force yourself into somebody’s home. I’m an elder and a leader in this country, I’m also a person who respects families and homes and traditions,” added Gachagua.

Further, Gachagua said he had planned to attend Raila’s State Funeral at the Nyayo National Stadium but received intelligence reports that goons planned to attack him.

The former DP said he carefully considered the situation and chose not to attend the funeral to avoid being perceived as the cause of any disruption.

“I applied my mind as a senior politician and as a strategist, and I realized that it was a very important occasion for Raila Odinga and his followers, and it would have been imprudent of me to seem like I had brought chaos into a very solemn ceremony that was very important,” Gachagua said.

Raila passed away on October 15, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic treatment facility in Kochi, India.

The ODM leader was laid to rest on Sunday, October 19, at his ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

He was buried with his trademark hat and fly whisk, symbols that defined his political image for decades.

Following his burial, thousands of people visited his gravesite in Bondo to pay tribute to him and console his family.