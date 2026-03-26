Editor's Review DCI Detectives have foiled a planned robbery targeting a senior military officer in Kitengela and arrested six suspects, including two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have foiled a planned robbery targeting a senior military officer in Kitengela and arrested six suspects, including two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers.

In a statement on Thursday, March 26, the DCI said the six suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led operation.

“Detectives have foiled a planned robbery targeting a senior military officer in Kitengela, arresting six suspects in an intelligence-led operation involving a criminal syndicate of serving Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) service members and civilian accomplices,” read the statement.

According to the DCI, detectives received intelligence on Monday, March 23, of an imminent robbery.

The detectives placed the suspects under close surveillance, monitoring their movements and preparations ahead of the planned attack.

File image of the items recovered by detectives.

On the day of the robbery, the suspects arrived in a black Toyota Harrier, while a Toyota Ractis remained nearby with a driver on standby.

A female suspect alighted from the Harrier and approached the main gate under the pretext of seeking access.

However, the DCI detectives, who had already secured the area, moved in and arrested her, prompting backup teams to swiftly intercept both vehicles.

The arrested suspects include: Charles Kiio Matata, a KDF sergeant stationed at Kahawa Garrison; Samuel Agango Odoyo, a KDF service member currently on interdiction; and David Ng’aa Mwangangi, a civilian mechanic attached to the KDF at Kahawa Barracks.

Other suspects are: Alex Mumo Kisilu, Richard Mwania Muasya, and Stella Nzuki Mweni.

A search at the scene led to the recovery of items believed to have been intended for use in the robbery, including KDF jungle uniforms, military boots, a crowbar, a claw hammer, a knife, pliers, and multiple mobile phones.

“The scene has been processed, and investigations are ongoing to establish the full scope of the syndicate’s activities and possible links to other criminal incidents,” DCI added.

Meanwhile, the six suspects are in police custody, undergoing processing and interrogation.

This comes a week after DCI detectives arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery incident in Kuria East, Migori County, where a motorist was robbed of Ksh320,000 at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on the night of March 14, 2026, while the victim was responding to a distress call.

The man was driving his Toyota Probox and was in the company of his wife and another female passenger when they were accosted by a gang of about seven men riding on three motorcycles.

One of the attackers was armed with a rifle, which he pointed at the victim before the gang robbed him of Ksh320,000 that had been placed on the vehicle’s dashboard.

Following the incident, detectives launched investigations and traced three suspects to Korumagucha Village, where they were arrested.

During the operation, the detectives recovered a motorcycle registration number KMGU 643Y, suspected to have been used in the robbery, a Samsung mobile phone, a hat, and a shoe believed to have been dropped during the suspects’ escape.

The officers also recovered Ksh36,000 suspected to be part of the stolen cash.