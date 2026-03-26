Editor's Review EACC has secured court orders compelling a former Nairobi City Council official to refund Ksh13 million linked to the controversial Ksh283 million cemetery land scandal.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured court orders compelling a former Nairobi City Council official to refund Ksh13 million linked to the controversial Ksh283 million cemetery land scandal.

In a statement on Thursday, March 26, EACC said the funds were recovered from Mary Ng’ethe, who previously served as Chairperson of the Technical Evaluation Committee.

"The funds were recovered from Ms. Mary Ng’ethe, who served as Chairperson of the Technical Evaluation Committee. She received the money as a kickback for her role in facilitating the fraudulent scheme," the statement read.

According to EACC, a ruling delivered by Justice Benjamin Musyoki of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court found Ng’ethe to be a central figure in the scandal, holding her directly responsible for manipulating the procurement process.

"In a judgment delivered on March 24, 2026, Justice Benjamin Musyoki of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court found that Ng’ethe was central to the transaction. The court held that she orchestrated and guided the flawed procurement process and that the money she received was a reward for her involvement," the statement added

The court further determined that the Ksh13 million constituted public funds and must be returned to the government.

Investigations by EACC revealed that the former City Council of Nairobi incurred massive losses during the irregular purchase of land intended for cemetery use.

"The commission found that the land acquired was unsuitable for cemetery use and that the contract price was grossly inflated. Of the total amount, Kes110 million was paid to the registered owner, while the balance was fraudulently shared among individuals who facilitated the scheme," the statement further read.

File image of EACC offices in Nairobi

The case also led to criminal proceedings against several individuals involved in the scheme, with Ng’ethe among those convicted.

"Those implicated were charged, prosecuted, and convicted for various offences, including procurement irregularities and money laundering. Ms. Ng’ethe was convicted in Nairobi Anti-Corruption Criminal Case No. 20 of 2010 on May 15, 2018, and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on two counts, in addition to a mandatory fine of Ksh52 million," the statement concluded.

This comes days after EACC arrested an employee of the Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company in connection with an alleged bribery scheme.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, the agency said the suspect was apprehended following a complaint from a member of the public.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) employee over allegations of bribery.

"The suspect, Leonard Cheruiyot Mutai, a Leak Detection Officer, was apprehended on March 23, 2026, following a complaint by a member of the public who claimed the officer demanded Ksh15,000 to facilitate the replacement of a confiscated water meter in Langa Langa Estate," the statement read.

EACC explained that it acted swiftly on the complaint, setting up a sting operation that resulted in the suspect being caught in the act.

"Acting on the complaint, EACC conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving the bribe. During the arrest, EACC investigators recovered Ksh15,000 on hand, Ksh100,000 hidden in socks, and Ksh18,000 from his coat pocket," the statement added.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken in for processing and later released on cash bail as investigations continue.

"The suspect was taken to the Commission’s South Rift Regional Office, Nakuru, for processing and later detained at Central Police Station. He was released on a police cash bail of Ksh20,000 pending the conclusion of the investigation," the statement concluded.