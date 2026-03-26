Editor's Review Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called on President William Ruto to intervene in settling a Ksh1.06 billion debt owed to coffee farmers.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called on President William Ruto to intervene in settling a Ksh1.06 billion debt owed to coffee farmers.

Speaking on Thursday, March 26, the governor made it clear that the debt remains a pressing issue affecting livelihoods and trust in leadership.

Waiguru noted that the debt clearance guarantees Ruto's re-election in the upcoming 2027 General Election.

"The first thing to tell us is that you have debt; in fact, it is Ksh1.06 billion. We want to send a message to the President: if he pays it, we will give him two terms in office. If the President pays our debt, and you remember that a promise is a debt," she said.

This comes weeks after residents of Kariti Ward in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, received various items from the county government in a programme aimed at supporting community groups, farmers, and local development initiatives.

The items distributed included avocado and macadamia seedlings, water project materials, sports equipment, tents and chairs for community groups, and blankets for elderly residents.

File image of Anne Waiguru

Speaking during the event, Waiguru said the initiative was part of projects funded through the Ward Development Fund.

"We have set aside significant resources under the Ward Development Fund to support projects prioritized by residents. Today’s distribution is part of our promise to empower communities socially and economically," she said.

As part of efforts to support agriculture, the county distributed 8,300 avocado seedlings and 2,000 macadamia seedlings to 35 Community Investment Groups.

Waiguru said the crops have demand in both local and international markets and could provide additional income for farmers while contributing to environmental conservation.

She added that the initiative is linked to the county’s development plans, including the establishment of the Sagana Agro Industrial City and the County Aggregation and Industrial Park, where value-added industries for avocado and macadamia oil processing are expected to be set up.

Waiguru said the county government is working with farmers to increase avocado production from 172,000 metric tonnes to 300,000 metric tonnes annually.

Community groups also received 12 tents and 666 chairs, which officials said would help reduce costs during events such as weddings and funerals and could also be hired out by groups to generate income.

Water access projects also received support through the distribution of 182 UPVC pipes for the Mung’etho Water Project, expected to benefit about 350 members and nearby institutions.

Another 68 UPVC pipes were allocated to the Ngando Water Project, which serves about 300 members and institutions, including Karima Primary School, Karima Dispensary, and Karima Police Post.

The county government also announced plans to rehabilitate the Ngoka borehole.

To support youth sports activities, the county distributed 20 sets of football uniforms, 20 pairs of gloves, and 60 footballs to 30 teams, including 28 men’s teams and two women’s teams.