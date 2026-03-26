Editor's Review Laikipia University has announced a phased reopening and resumption of academic activities following a temporary shutdown triggered by student unrest.

Laikipia University has announced a phased reopening and resumption of academic activities following a temporary shutdown triggered by student unrest.

In a statement on Thursday, March 26, the institution confirmed that measures have been put in place to ensure safety and continuity of learning.

"Following the closure of the University on 23rd March 2026 due to student unrest, the 197th University Senate held on 25th March 2026 approved a phased and controlled resumption of academic activities to ensure safety, continuity of learning, and institutional stability," the statement read.

According to the university, the reopening will take place in stages, with different groups of students returning on separate dates.

Final-year students, second-year students, as well as those enrolled in PGDE and TVET programmes, are expected to report back on Sunday, March 29.

First-year and third-year students will resume later, on Sunday, April 26.

The institution has also issued strict guidelines that students must adhere to ahead of their return.

It emphasized the need for proper identification, stating that all learners must carry valid student identification cards to access the campus.

Additionally, students are required to complete semester registration before reporting and must have cleared their fees in full.

The university further called for cooperation from the student body to ensure that the reopening process proceeds without further disruption.

"Therefore, all students are required to cooperate fully with university authorities to ensure a smooth and successful resumption of academic activities," the statement added.

File image of Laikipia University

The closure followed the tragic death of a first-year student who lost his life during a hiking excursion in Nyandarua County.

In a statement on Saturday, March 21, the university identified the deceased as Hillary Vulimu, a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media student, whose life was cut short after a hiking accident at Subukia View Point.

"It is with profound sorrow that Laikipia University announces the untimely passing of Hillary Vulimu, Registration Number HD/COM/3444/25. He was a cherished first-year student who was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media.

"Hillary tragically lost his life following an accident at Subukia View Point on Friday, 20th March 2026, while hiking with fellow students, when he was struck by a rock," the statement read.

According to the university, fellow students acted swiftly after the incident, rushing him to a nearby medical facility for urgent care before he was referred for specialized treatment.

"Following the incident, the students promptly arranged for his transport to Michael Nursing Home, Subukia for immediate first aid. The facility referred him to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital for further medical attention.

"The hospital organized an ambulance to have him transferred to Nyahururu with coordination with the University. Regrettably, he passed away while at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital casualty receiving treatment," the statement added.

University officials, led by the Dean of Students, moved quickly to support both the family and affected students, while coordinating necessary arrangements at the hospital.

"The University, through the Dean of Students (DOS), visited the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital to oversee all necessary arrangements. The University also immediately contacted Hillary's parents to break the sad news while also assuring them of our unwavering support during this profoundly painful time," the statement noted.

The institution expressed deep sorrow over the loss, urging students and the wider university community to stand together in mourning and offer support to the bereaved family.

"As a community, we are devastated by this loss. We appeal to students and the entire Laikipia University community to show support and tolerance at this time of sorrow," the statement continued.

The university also issued a safety advisory, warning students against venturing into potentially dangerous areas, especially during the ongoing rainy season, and called for sensitivity in handling content related to the incident.

"We also wish to urge all students to avoid risky areas, particularly during this rainy season when rocks may be loose and trails can be hazardous. Furthermore, we strongly advise against sharing videos or photos of the incident, as such actions only exacerbate the anguish of Hillary's parents, relatives, and friends," the statement concluded.