Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nairobi, Kisumu, and Nyeri counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nairobi, Kisumu, and Nyeri counties on Friday, March 27.

In a notice on Thursday, March 26, the company said the planned outages are part of routine maintenance works, adding that most of the affected areas will experience power cuts from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In the Nairobi, the outage will affect Gachie and surrounding areas, including Red Hill Road, Nyari Estate, Thigiri Farm, and Thigiri Ridge.

Additionally, parts of Riverside Drive and Chiromo Campus will also be impacted.

Areas listed under this interruption include Kolobot Drive, Arboretum Road, Riverside Gardens, sections of Riverside Drive, Prime Bank Riverside, Dusit D2, University of Nairobi Chiromo Campus, Chiromo Hostels, part of State House Road, Kileleshwa, Waiyaki Way, and nearby customers.

In Kisumu County, the outage will cover the Grand Royal Switz Hotel area.

Locations expected to be affected include Farm Engineering, Grand Royal Switz Hotel, Bukna, Balance Park Hotel, Kapco Primary, Kiboswa, and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, two separate areas will experience power interruptions.

The first includes Gatitu, Kagumo, and Sugarbaker areas, affecting locations such as Sugarbaker, Senior Wambugu Hotel, Michuki, Gatitu Market, Meskins Dairies, Kihoro Forest, Kagumo Teachers College, and surrounding customers.

The second outage zone covers Kirimara and Le-Prestine, including Kirimara Coffee Factory, Kanuna Village, Kanuna Water Project, and nearby areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes weeks after two convicts who had been found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power transformers were slapped with an 11-year jail term.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 28, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the agency lauded the conviction of the notorious vandals.

"Yesterday, February 23, 2026, the Butali Law Court found the two guilty of the charges, acknowledging that the case had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, thus sentencing each to eleven (11) years imprisonment.

"The sentencing is a vital milestone in efforts to combat vandalism of critical national installations across the country," the DCI wrote.

However, the Investigative agency intimated that the convicts, Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi, will most likely spend more time in jail.

DCI disclosed that Sawahili and Kemboi had another case in a different court for committing the same offence.

"While spending behind bars, the two agents of darkness will battle similar charges that are currently ongoing at Iten Law Courts and Eldoret Law Courts," the statement read in part.

According to the charge sheet shared by the DCI, the police preferred to charge the two with vandalism of energy infrastructure in contravention of Cap 169 of the Energy Act.