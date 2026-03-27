Editor's Review Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Odinga was confirmed as the ODM Party Leader.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Friday, March 27, named its new leadership during the Special Delegates Convention at the Jamuhuri Grounds.

Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Odinga was confirmed as the ODM Party Leader after the delegates voted in his favour.

The exercise was led by Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, who asked the delegates to deliberate on names forwarded to the National Executive Council to occupy top positions.

Oburu's name was proposed for the party leadership by Mumias West MP Johnson Naicca and was seconded by AntonyTom Oluoch.

"As many of the opinion say aye! As many of the contrary opinions say nay! The ayes have it! Dr. Senator Oburu Odinga is the party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement," Junet declared.

A file image of ODM Delegates during the NDC

Oburu was presented with the instruments of power: the Constitution of Kenya, the ODM party constitution, and a wooden walking stick.

The delegates also voted Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and Kisii Governor Simba Arati as Deputy Party Leaders.

Senator Geoffrey Osotsi was removed from his position as Deputy Party Leader after he lacked both a proposer and a seconder for him to retain his seat.

Gladys Wanga explained that the vacancies left would not be filled during the Special NDC as the voting was not part of the agenda for the day.

The Delegates also voted in for leaders of the various party positions, and the following were elected:

1. Party Leader - Senator Oburu Odinga

2. Deputy Party Leader - Governor Abdulswamad Shariff

3. Deputy Party Leader - Governor Simba Arati

4. Chairperson - Governor Gladys Wanga

5. Deputy Chairperson - Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo

6. Deputy Chairperson -John Ariko Namoit

7. National Organising Secretary - Ahmed Abdullahi

8. Deputy Organising Secretary - Ruth Odinga

8. Secretary, Political Affairs - Rosa Buyu