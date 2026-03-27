Editor's Review The decision was announced during the ODM National Delegates Conference (NDC) held on Friday, March 27 at Jamhuri Grounds.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dropped Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as the party’s Deputy Leader

The decision was announced during the ODM National Delegates Conference (NDC) held on Friday, March 27 at Jamhuri Grounds.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed explained that Osotsi’s removal was due to his failure to secure the necessary backing required to retain the influential position.

He stated that the absence of key endorsements made it impossible for the senator to continue serving in the role.

"The Senator for Vihiga has no proposer or seconder; if you don’t have a proposer and a seconder, it means you cannot secure that seat. We are going to drop him as the deputy party leader," he announced.

File image of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Elsewhere, the Linda Mwanachi meeting at Ufangamano House was temporarily disrupted after police officers attempted to storm the gathering.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who was addressing the attendees, was forced to cut short his speech and ask the officers to leave the premises.

"The police are not allowed to enter here. You should stay outside and protect us; please do not disrupt our meeting. We respect you, we are your brothers, and we are peaceful. So why are you coming in?" he pleaded with the officers.

Siaya Governor James Orengo joined Sifuna and warned the officers against attempting to disrupt the meeting.

Orengo said the officers will face consequences if they attempt to assault anyone in the meeting.

"I want to tell the police that any assault on any one of us will be met with consequences. We will pursue you and hold you accountable, and we will also go after those who sent you," he said.

The Linda Mwananchi team stood their ground, forcing police officers to retreat from attempting to evict them from Ufangamano House.

Earlier, the officers barricaded the road leading to the Ufangamano house, blocking anyone from getting into the building.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed water cannons and officers armed with batons.

However, the Linda Mwananchi team managed to breach the police barricade and access the Ufungamano House.