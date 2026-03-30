Editor's Review Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has advised President William Ruto to prepare for the possibility of losing the 2027 General Election.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has advised President William Ruto to prepare for the possibility of losing the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29, during an interview, Kalonzo said President Ruto will not be the first one to lose an election.

The former Vice President pointed to the 2002 transition, when former President Daniel Arap Moi accepted defeat after his preferred candidate lost and peacefully handed over power to Mwai Kibaki.

“I have to encourage William Ruto to begin to socialize himself to the possibility of an election loss; he will not be the first one.

“In 2002, when we elected President Kibaki, Moi was seen as a strong man, but he graciously handed over to Kibaki. Uhuru Kenyatta also graciously accepted defeat,” Kalonzo stated.

File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The 2027 presidential hopeful claimed that President Ruto is behaving like someone who cannot accept defeat in 2027.

“We want William Ruto to prepare himself to accept, because he is behaving as if he cannot accept a loss, and making Kenyans believe he is insurmountable. I want him to prepare himself so that we have a tradition of leaders accepting defeat,” said Kalonzo.

At the same time, Kalonzo said the 2027 general election will not be a normal election but a revolutionary election.

The Wiper leader called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure the next election is free and fair.

“2027 is not a normal election; it is going to be a revolutionary election, and that is why we are calling out IEBC and telling them, you cannot afford to play with the future of this country,” he added.

Kalonzo’s remarks come days after President Ruto expressed confidence that he will defeat the opposition and secure another term in office in the 2027 polls.

Speaking on March 17, President William Ruto said the united opposition lacks a clear agenda for Kenyans, accusing its leaders of focusing on him instead of outlining what they would do for the people.

“Those people in opposition have decided that their agenda is William Ruto. Surely are you sure? You will regret.

“I will defeat them very early in the morning. We will finish them during breakfast,” President Ruto stated.