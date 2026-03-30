Editor's Review Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has dismissed Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that the Social Health Authority (SHA) will collapse in six months.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that the Social Health Authority (SHA) will collapse in six months.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29 evening, Duale accused Gachagua of attempting to extort health facilities.

Duale urged owners of health facilities and hospitals not to fall for the allegations by the former Deputy President.

“You want to extort health facilities. And I want to urge our hospital owners and health facilities, private, public, and faith-based, to be warned of a conman,” said Duale.

The Health CS said Gachagua should first uphold personal integrity and the allegations of disinheriting the widow and children of his late brother, before lecturing the government on SHA.

File image of Social Health Authority offices in Nairobi.

According to CS Duale, SHA has recorded significant milestones over the last 19 months.

He highlighted that the authority has disbursed over Ksh19 billion for primary health care (PHC).

CS Duale also said SHA has paid out Ksh121 billion, and over 30 million Kenyans are registered under the scheme.

“Additionally, KSh 121 billion has been paid out; nearly double the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) levels, while over 30 million Kenyans are now registered and accessing primary health care, compared to just 3 million under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF),” Duale stated.

Speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, Gachagua alleged that he has information indicating that SHA will collapse in six months.

The DCP leader said the looming crisis is due to a massive debt the government owes hospitals, especially the faith-based facilities.

“I have information that SHA will collapse in 6 months, and we will have a crisis of unknown magnitude in the health sector. Today, as we speak, our hospitals, especially the faith-based hospitals, are owed Ksh90 billion and are almost shutting down,” Gachagua claimed.

The former DP urged hospitals to demand the settlement of outstanding payments before continuing to offer services.

“I want to advise our hospitals. If SHA collapses, all our hospitals will collapse. Our hospitals should demand the release of the Ksh90 billion they are owed before they render services, because if they don’t and SHA collapses, those institutions will also collapse,” he added.