Editor's Review "I beg to decline to move beyond the appearance and decline to take the oath."

The Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee on Monday, March 30, adjourned the meeting with Siaya Governor James Orengo after he declined to proceed with the grilling session.

Chairperson Moses Kajwang' explained that the session would not continue as Orengo had made it clear that he would not take an oath or engage the senators beyond his appearing before them.

"If the governor finds himself in a situation where he is not ready to proceed, then we have no option but to adjourn this meeting and deliberate on the way forward," Kajwang' announced.

Orengo stated that he had honoured the summons by the Committee in respect of the Constitution, but explained that allowing the grilling to continue would be acting in defiance of the Council of Governors.

He reminded the Committee that the COG had vowed not to attend sessions with it until the ongoing spat between them had been resolved.

A file image of Senate County Public Accounts Committee Chair, Senator Moses Kajwang'.



“I was seeking the indulgence of the committee that, having produced the documents, I would not be comfortable moving any further step in defiance of the resolution of the Council of Governors.

"I beg to decline to move beyond the appearance and decline to take the oath for further processes before this committee,” he reiterated.

Kajwang' lauded Orengo for at least honouring the summons despite skipping the grilling session. He disclosed that the Committee would deliberate on the matter.

The Homa Bay Senator explained that it was willing to receive and respond to the Governor's response to the issues raised by the Committee in writing. However, the County Boss had declined to submit written responses.

"If the governor was ready to present his written responses, having taken the oath, we would have considered those written responses, but in a case where the governor is unwilling to take the oath, the Committee has taken a stand on that," he ruled.

The events at the Senate are explained by the directive by the COG to all governors after some members of the Committee were accused of demanding bribes.

COG named Senator Samson Cherargei, Senator Kajwang' and Senator Sifuna in their bribery and intimidation allegations.

The senators denounced the claims and asked the governors to table any evidence to support their allegations.

The two groups have begun addressing their differences through the Senate Committee on Devolution, which is acting as a mediator.