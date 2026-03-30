Editor's Review Kenya Railways has responded to allegations circulating on social media accusing its staff of hoarding tickets and reselling them to the highest bidders.

Kenya Railways has responded to allegations circulating on social media accusing its staff of hoarding tickets and reselling them to the highest bidders.

The claims were raised by a social media user who questioned the integrity of the ticketing process, suggesting corruption in the system.

In response to the accusations, the corporation dismissed the claims and reaffirmed the integrity of its ticketing system.

The agency explained that its booking process is fully digital and structured to prevent manipulation or unfair practices.

"Thank you for your feedback. The claims made are not accurate, tickets are sold through a structured digital system designed to ensure fairness and transparency," the company said.

File image of an SGR train

This comes days after Kenya Railways announced the launch of parcel delivery services using SGR.

In an update on Friday, March 27, Kenya Railways said Kenyans can now send parcels between Nairobi and Mombasa.

The corporation added that all packages will be delivered on the same day by rail.

It promised its clients that the parcel delivery service would be fast, safe and on time.

"Coming soon, parcel delivery by rail. We’re excited to introduce the Parcel Service, offering same-day delivery between Nairobi and Mombasa, fast, safe, and right on track. Stay tuned," the company stated.

Elsewhere, Kenya Railways responded to claims suggesting that passengers on SGR can travel beyond the stations indicated on their tickets.

The discussion began after a social media user shared a post claiming that it was possible to book a ticket for a shorter distance but remain on board until the final destination without being detected.

"I just realised you can book an SGR from Msa to Voi, and stay until Nairobi; or Nairobi to Adhi River, and stay 'til Mombasa and technically nothing will happen to you," the user wrote.

Responding to the claim, Kenya Railways dismissed the assertion and noted that ticket inspections are regularly carried out throughout the journey to ensure passengers comply with their booked travel destinations.

The corporation warned that passengers who attempt to travel beyond their booked destinations risk being arrested and handed over to the police.

"This claim is incorrect. Ticket checks are conducted during the journey, and anyone traveling beyond their booked station will be handed over to the police. Kenya Railways remains committed to fair and safe travel for all," the corporation said.