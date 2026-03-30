Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages in seven counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages in seven counties on Tuesday, March 31, as part of maintenance works.

In a notice on Monday, March 30, the company said the planned interruptions will impact Nairobi, Nakuru, Meru, Nyeri, Embu, Kiambu, and Mombasa counties.

In Nairobi, electricity will be interrupted in parts of Parklands from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas set to be affected include 4th and 5th Parklands, Wangapala Road, Masari Road, Diamond 1 and 2, Sky Mall, part of Kusi Lane, Presidential Escort, Highridge KPLC Quarters, Ismailia and nearby customers.

In Nakuru County, the outage will affect the Gilgil Diatomite area during the same hours.

Locations expected to experience the interruption include Diatomite Ltd, Kasambara, Epashikino, Seville, Pelican, Kasarani, St. Mary’s, St. Joseph, Serena Hotel, parts of Soysambu, Echireria, Lemon Valley, Elementaita Mountain View, Sogonoi and surrounding areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meru County will see outages in Gitimbene and Kariene areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Gatimbi, Cottolengo, Kaguma, Cum Supreme, Nkabune Technical, Gikumene Girls, Nkando, Gutuune, Black Africa, Ruiga Health Center and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, two separate areas will be affected. In Ark Lodge, Amboni and Bondeni, the outage will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., impacting Ark Lodge, Bondeni, Kiguru Primary, Amboni, Amboni Secondary, Ruiru, Murungaru Residence and nearby customers.

A similar outage schedule will apply to Kariko, Gichami and Mucharage areas, including Kinu, Mucharage Girls, Kiandumba, Kariko Market, Matiriongo, Gichami Primary, Kiganjo TBC and surrounding areas.

Kiambu County residents in parts of Limuru Town will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected areas include sections of Limuru Town, Equity Bank Limuru, Silver Spoon Factory, Manguo Secondary, Ngarariga, Nyambare, Murengeti and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, the outage will occur in Likoni, specifically around Mrima Primary and Pungu Villa, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Mrima Primary School, Mt. Sinai Primary, Pentagon, Likoni Water, Kwa Nziwe, Mwananguvuze, Ujamaa, Shika Adabu, Kibaki Estate, Pungu Slaughter and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, Embu County will also face outages in Machang’a, Iriamuri, Mbondoni and Makima areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Areas listed include Machang’a, Iriamuri, Thiba Farm, Makima, Mbondoni Market, Kathuyani, Ndunguni, Mwanjo, Kitololoni and surrounding customers.