Editor's Review The funds are set to benefit 430,198 households enrolled in the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme.

The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services has released Ksh860,396,000 to support vulnerable families across the country.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, the State Department for Children Services said the funds are set to benefit 430,198 households enrolled in the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme.

"This disbursement covers the March 2026 payments, and each beneficiary household is receiving a sum of Ksh2,000. Payment will commence on Tuesday 31st March 2026 through the contracted Payment Service Provider," the statement read.

According to the department, the programme is designed not only to provide immediate financial relief but also to ensure that children in vulnerable households are raised in stable family environments with access to essential services.

"The CT-OVC Programme aims to encourage fostering and retention of orphans and vulnerable children within their families and communities, while promoting their human capital development.

"Specifically, the programme supports increased enrolment and transition in education, improved health and nutrition outcomes, enhanced household food security, and better child protection," the statement added.

File image of Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo

Elsewhere, this comes over a month after the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) cautioned university students and the public against a fake statement circulating online purporting to announce the disbursement of tuition fees and upkeep funds.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 4, HELB clarified that student upkeep disbursement has been ongoing as learning institutions reopen.

The forged statement which bears the Republic of Kenya letterhead and claims that HELB had disbursed Ksh9.46 billion to over 300,000 students.

HELB encouraged beneficiaries to regularly check their portals to confirm the status of their loans and disbursements, rather than depending on unverified communications.

"Students are advised to rely only on official HELB communication platforms for accurate and up-to-date information," the notice read in part.