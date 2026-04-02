Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of four counties on Friday, as part of routine maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of four counties on Friday, April 3, as part of routine maintenance works.

In a notice on Thursday, April 2, the company said the outages will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., impacting selected areas in Kakamega, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, and Meru counties.

In Kakamega County, the outage will affect areas within Mukumu and Musoli.

Affected areas include Khaega, Ilesi, Mukumu, Sigalagala, Musoli, Bukura College, Museno, Akatsa, Malinya, Busulwa, Shirere, Mpaka and adjacent customers.

Parts of Nyeri County, specifically Gathugu and Gachuku Polytechnic areas, will also be affected.

The affected areas are Kiamabara Secondary School, Kiamabara Dispensary, Gachuku Polytechnic, Kagumo-Ini Coffee Factory, and Gathugu Market.

Others are Gathugu Coffee Factory, Kagumo-Ini Water Pump, Ruharu Village, Gathagana Village, Safaricom and Airtel boosters as well as nearby customers.

In Kirinyaga County, the interruption will cover Lainisha and Gathigiriri Prison areas, with the affected locations listed as Lainisha, Budget, Mwariko, MRM, NIB, Kingati, Airstrip, DCC and Police Mwea, Mithuthiini, Gathigiriri Prison, Mwaniki Residence and adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

Meanwhile, in Meru County, the planned outage will affect Kiengu and Kiutini areas, where the utility noted that Nchiru, Kianjai, Ngundune, Akithi, Karumo, Maua Town, Kangeta, Kihutini, Kinaa, Igembe T/Fact, Kiegoi T/Fact, Athi, and Baranga will be affected.

Karama, Muthara, KWS Murera, Rhino Camp, Lare, Ruirii, Mutuati, Kiengu, Kandone, Kabachi, Thangareini, Tuuru, Kooju, Dituene, Mariri, Nyambene Girls, Muriri and adjacent customers will also be affected.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after two convicts who had been found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power transformers were slapped with an 11-year jail term.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 28, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the agency lauded the conviction of the notorious vandals.

"Yesterday, February 23, 2026, the Butali Law Court found the two guilty of the charges, acknowledging that the case had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, thus sentencing each to eleven (11) years imprisonment.

"The sentencing is a vital milestone in efforts to combat vandalism of critical national installations across the country," the DCI wrote.

However, the Investigative agency intimated that the convicts, Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi, will most likely spend more time in jail.

DCI disclosed that Sawahili and Kemboi had another case in a different court for committing the same offence.

"While spending behind bars, the two agents of darkness will battle similar charges that are currently ongoing at Iten Law Courts and Eldoret Law Courts," the statement read in part.