Editor's Review The DCI has addressed allegations made by Rigathi Gachagua that President William Ruto demanded Ksh500 million allegedly recovered from senior officials implicated in the Ksh4.8 billion fuel import scandal.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed allegations made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that President William Ruto demanded Ksh500 million allegedly recovered from senior officials implicated in the Ksh4.8 billion fuel import scandal.

In a statement on Sunday, April 5, the DCI addressed remarks made by Gachagua during an Easter service in Gatundu North, where he questioned the handling of exhibits and recoveries tied to the case.

"The allegations levelled against the DCI in the course of Rigathi Gachagua's speech are false, unfounded and malicious," the statement read.

The DCI noted that such assertions are baseless and aimed at eroding public trust in the institution.

"The claims he made concerning recoveries and exhibits in regard to the ongoing probe into the suspected irregular procurement of fuel cargo by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum lack any factual or evidentiary basis and are clearly intended to undermine public confidence in a key national law enforcement institution," the statement added.

The investigative agency assured the public that all evidence related to the matter is being handled within the established procedures.

"Any exhibits, evidence or information that has come to the attention of the DCI in relation to the matter in question is being handled strictly and professionally as provided for in our Service Standing Orders and the laws of Kenya," the statement continued.

Reaffirming its independence, the DCI insisted that it would not be swayed by political pressure or public attacks as it continues with its mandate.

"The DCI remains a professional, independent and impartial agency guided solely by the law, the Constitution and the highest standards of integrity. No amount of political rhetoric or attacks will distract us from our constitutional mandate of investigating serious crimes and upholding justice for all Kenyans," the statement noted.

File image of DCI boss Mohamed Amin

The DCI also revealed that it is reviewing the full remarks made by Gachagua, including those delivered in the Gikuyu language, to determine whether any laws may have been violated.

"Furthermore, the DCI is actively reviewing the full utterances made by Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, particularly those delivered in the Gikuyu language.

"We are assessing whether any of these statements may constitute offences under the National Cohe sion and Integration Act, or any other relevant provisions of the Penal Code, including those relating to hate speech, ethnic contempt and incitement," the statement further read.

The DCI warning that no individual is above the law and that appropriate action will be taken where necessary.

"The DCI will not hesitate to take appropriate action where the law has been broken, irrespective of the status or position of any individual," the statement concluded.

The response comes in the wake of a high-profile probe involving former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former Energy and Petroleum Regulations Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo, and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang.

The trio had been arrested over the alleged irregular procurement of fuel cargo, with reports indicating that large sums of money were recovered from their residences before they all resigned from their positions.

In a statement on Saturday, April 4, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced that President William Ruto had received the resignation of Liban.

He added that the board of Kenya Pipeline Company PLC had received the resignation of Managing Director Joe Sang, while the board of Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority had received the resignation of Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

Koskei stated that disciplinary action had also been initiated against other officials connected to the matter.

"The State Department for Petroleum has initiated appropriate administrative action against Mr Joseph Wafula, Deputy Director of Petroleum, while the management of the Kenya Pipeline Company has commenced due process against Joel Mburu, Supply and Logistics Manager; and the relevant investigative agencies will continue with their inquiries to ensure full accountability," the statement read in part.

Koskei added that the government would take firm action against those found responsible.

"The government remains steadfast in safeguarding the public good and protecting national interests. Any act of economic sabotage will be fully investigated and met with firm and decisive action against any individual or entity found culpable," the statement added.