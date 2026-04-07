Editor's Review Gachagua differed with Orengo on the process of removing Ruto from office.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Tuesday, April 7, sarcastically told President William Ruto that he still had a chance of winning over the people from Mount Kenya.

Gachagua, while responding to perceived tension over him and Ruto attending a burial in Olkalou, maintained that the event would be peaceful.

He stated that there was no bod blood between him and the Head of State, teasing that the latter was welcome to convince the people from the Mountain to vote for him.

"If you are coming to Ol Kalau, we will welcome you. We voted for you, we love you, and we have no issue with you. Come and tell your lies about roads, electricity and any other lies you have left,

"They will probably listen to you, but I doubt it. It will be difficult, but don't give up, come and try," Gachagua stated.

A file image of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua in Emurua Dikirr.



On a more serious note, the DCP leader stated that the President should be accorded the respect that he deserved during the funeral.

He warned those planning to jeer the Head of State to refrain from doing so and allow him to mourn the Ol Kalau MP, the late David Kiaraho.

"If President William Ruto comes, nobody should make noise at him. He is still the President of Kenya even if he has spoiled the country and caused its downfall," Gachagua noted.

The former DP maintained that despite their fallout, he respected Kenya's constitutional democracy.

He differed with Siaya Governor James Orengo over the process of removing Ruto from office.

While Orengo referred to the President as a dictator and even called for his removal through mass protests, Gachagua insisted that Ruto should only be removed through the ballot.

"We want to remove William Ruto Constitutionally Through the ballot. We want peace, we don't want problems," he stated.

Gachagua told his former boss to ask Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah to refrain from intimidating DCP politicians and allegedly sponsoring violence against him.

He stated that nobody can impose a leader on the people of Mount Kenya and that he, personally, would not be coerced by the MP.

Earlier, the Head of State expressed hope that voters from the region would vote based on his performance record and not political statements.