Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unveiled Vincent Kibet Rotich as the Democratic Citizens Party (DCP) flag bearer for the upcoming Emurua Dikirr by-election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unveiled Vincent Kibet Rotich as the Democratic Citizens Party (DCP) flag bearer for the upcoming Emurua Dikirr by-election.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, Gachagua praised the local community for rallying behind a candidate he described as youthful, ambitious, and committed to public service.

"To the people of Emurua Dikirr, thank you for presenting Hon. Vincent Kibet Rotich as your candidate of choice to the people of Kenya and the DCP Party in the upcoming by-elections," he said.

In his statement, Gachagua described Rotich as a promising leader capable of representing the constituency effectively.

"I wholeheartedly accept your candidate; an inspiring, young, and ambitious leader dedicated to serving the people - Hon. Vincent Kibet Rotich - as the DCP PARTY flag bearer," he added.

Gachagua also referenced the late Johanna Ng’eno, suggesting that the moment carries deep historical and emotional weight for the constituency.

"If there is ever a great opportunity one that the late Hon. Johanna Ng’eno would have wished for in his lifetime, it is the choice of Hon. Rotich. You hold a historic and powerful opportunity in your hands. It is time to take action and make your voice heard," he further said.

File image of Vincent Kibet Rotich and Rigathi Gachagua

Rotich will face-off with David Kipsang Keter who won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations a tightly contested race.

Keter defeated Bernard Kipkoech Ngeno by a narrow margin; he garnered 13,749 votes, while Ngeno received 13,394 votes.

Elsewhere, Gachagua has announced plans to hold a political rally in Kikuyu Constituency.

In a statement on Tuesday, he revealed that he had engaged local leaders and accepted an invitation to address residents this Saturday.

"This morning, I had the opportunity to meet with leaders from the DCP in Kikuyu constituency. I accepted their invitation to hold a public rally in Kikuyu township on Saturday, 11th April 2026, at 1:00 PM," he said.

Gachagua disclosed that the rally will not be limited to local leaders, noting that principals of the United Alternative Government will also attend.

"Additionally, I have agreed to their request to invite the principals of the United Alternative Government to participate in the event," he added.

At the same time, Gachagua hit out at Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, accusing him of threatening to unleash violence against those planning to organize gatherings in the area.

"I have been advised not to be intimidated by Kimani Ichung’wa, who has publicly threatened to unleash violence against leaders and members of the public if the DCP plans a meeting in the constituency," he continued.

Gachagua insisted that no part of the country is out of bounds for political activity, stressing constitutional protections that allow citizens to assemble and associate freely.

"I have assured them that Kikuyu constituency is part of the Republic of Kenya and, like all other regions, is governed by the rule of law and the Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association," he further said.

Gachagua went further to allege that there were attempts to interfere with security arrangements, accusing the MP of influencing law enforcement and mobilizing disruptive groups.

'The leaders have assured me they will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the meeting and all attendees, especially against any goons being mobilized by the MP, who has compromised police officers and is exercising undue influence," he stated.