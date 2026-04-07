Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of seven counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of seven counties on Wednesday, April 8.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 7, the company said the the outages are expected to last between three and nine hours depending on the region.

In the Nairobi County region, parts of Parklands will experience a blackout from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas set to be affected include Kapande Road, Ngara Road, Stima Sacco, sections of Westlands Road, Kipkabus Road, Museum of Kenya, Chemelil Road and adjacent customers.

In Kericho County, residents in Kipchimchim and Ainamoi will be without power from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The outage will affect key locations such as Kenya Highland University, Nyagacho Market, Toror Tea Factory, Taiwet Tea Factory, Ainamoi Market, Laliat, Gogul Quarry, West Valley Quarry and surrounding areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In the North Rift region, Uasin Gishu County, the Wounifor area will experience electricity interruption from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Affected locations include Katuiyo, Chepkongony Secondary School, Wounifor and nearby customers.

In Kisumu County under the Western region, the Ojola Pundo area will face a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The blackout will cover Ojola Pundo, River Side Hotel, Pundo Village and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in the South Nyanza region, parts of Nyamira County including Nyansiongo, Manga and Eronge will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas listed include Nyansiongo Mission, Manga Market, Eronge Boarding, Laitigo, Kamukunji Kebuse, Changwani, Etangi, Kahawa Secondary, Nyansiongo Boys, Highland Creamers, Kijauri Roche and nearby areas.

In the Mt. Kenya region, Nyeri County will experience multiple outages across different locations from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Kiganjo Town, Chaka Town, Nyaribu, Mweiga Brooms, Ikumari, Kiawara, Lamuria, Nairutia, Ngobit, Mahiga Meru, Tumutumu, Mathaithi, Kiamaina, Ichuga, Ngandu Girls and Mathira Technical, among others.

At the Coast, Taita Taveta County residents in Maungu will experience a shorter outage running from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., affecting the entire Maungu Town and adjacent customers.