Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said that his Vihiga counterpart Godfrey Osotsi is in stable condition after visiting him at Karen Hospital.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said that his Vihiga counterpart Godfrey Osotsi is in a stable condition following an attack in Kisumu.

In an update on Wednesday, April 8 night after visiting Osotsi at Karen Hospital, Sifuna noted that the lawmaker is badly injured.

However, he noted that doctors at the Karen Hospital are taking good care of the Vihiga Senator.

The ODM Secretary General also condemned the attack on Senator Osotsi, describing it as unacceptable.

“Just left Karen Hospital, where our brother Senator Osotsi is being taken care of. He is badly injured, but the doctors are taking good care of him.

“They say he is 'stable'. I don’t know what to say in these situations, honestly. It shouldn’t come to this,” Sifuna said.

File image of Godfrey Osotsi and James Orengo in hospital.

Osotsi was attacked on Wednesday morning at a Java House outlet at Western Mall in Kisumu.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, showed two men, one wearing a cap, a black t-shirt, and pants, and another a white hoodie and white cargo pants, raining kicks and blows at the Vihiga Senator.

A staff member is seen attempting to intervene and stop the attack, but he is warned by one of the attackers, forcing him to back away.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a probe into the attack on Osotsi.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, DCI said that the motive behind the attack on the Vihiga Senator is yet to be established, but noted that detectives are pursuing crucial leads following a forensic analysis of the CCTV footage.

“At this stage, the motive behind the attack has not been established. Our detectives are actively pursuing very crucial leads following a detailed forensic analysis of the available CCTV footage,” DCI stated.

The agency called on members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation as investigations continue.

“The DCI is fully committed to getting to the bottom of this matter and will ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Members of the public will be kept informed as investigations progress,” DCI added.