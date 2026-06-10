Editor's Review This year's global theme, 'Innovation, Trust and Sustainability: The Power of Accreditation,' highlights the growing role of accreditation in maintaining confidence in testing, calibration, laboratory services and conformity assessments.

Kenya has joined countries around the world in commemorating World Accreditation Day 2026, with industry leaders and government officials highlighting the importance of accreditation in promoting innovation, strengthening confidence in products and services, and advancing sustainable development.

This year's global theme, 'Innovation, Trust and Sustainability: The Power of Accreditation,' highlights the growing role of accreditation in maintaining confidence in testing, calibration, laboratory services and conformity assessments as technology, scientific practices and market expectations continue to evolve.

Speaking during the national celebrations held in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Industry, Dr. Juma Mukhwana, said accreditation remains a key driver of Kenya’s industrialization and economic growth ambitions.

"Accreditation is not a peripheral technical function; it is a strategic pillar of our economic development," he said.

Mukhwana noted that as Kenya positions itself as a value-adding, export-oriented and investment-friendly economy, maintaining quality and credibility standards will be essential.

He added that globally recognized accreditation frameworks enhance the acceptance of Kenyan products abroad, strengthen regulatory confidence and create opportunities for local businesses in international markets.

"For us to compete effectively in the East African Community, the European Union, the UK, the UAE, the US and China, we must ensure our standards meet global requirements," he added.

File image of KENAS CEO Walter Ongeti

Kenya Accreditation Service (KENAS) CEO Walter Ongeti said the theme for this year’s celebration aligns closely with the country's development priorities.

He described accreditation as 'the silent passport' that ensures Kenyan products and services are trusted in both local and international markets, adding that it transforms trade agreements into real economic gains for our farmers, manufacturers, innovators and MSMEs.

Ongeti said KENAS continues to broaden accreditation services into emerging sectors including agribusiness, information and communication technology, and green technologies.

He also emphasized the agency’s efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprises satisfy export standards and improve their competitiveness in global markets.

‘"Over the years, KENAS has continued to convene assessors both physically and virtually to sharpen technical expertise and ensure accredited institutions meet internationally recognized standards’" he added.

According to KENAS Chief Manager for Laboratories Lucy Namu, the number of accredited clients had risen to 302 by May 2026, compared to 281 recorded in June 2025 Medical testing laboratories account for the largest proportion of accredited institutions, followed by testing and calibration laboratories.

The celebrations brought together representatives from government agencies, laboratories, certification bodies, inspection organizations and private sector stakeholders.

This comes a month after Kenya recorded a major milestone in its trade relationship with China after the first cargo exported under China's zero-tariff treatment programme for 53 African countries arrived at Xiamen Port in Fujian Province.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, the Ministry of Trade said the development is expected to create fresh opportunities for Kenyan exporters seeking access to the vast Chinese market.

The consignment, shipped by Quanzhou Danong Tea Import and Export Company Limited, consisted of 15.125 tonnes of tea valued at USD 40,000 (Ksh5.17 million).

Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam said the successful shipment highlights the strengthening economic partnership between Kenya and China while reinforcing Kenya’s role as a key trade and investment destination in Africa.

"The deal presents new opportunities for Kenyan farmers, manufacturers and exporters to expand their footprint in one of the world's largest consumer markets," said Ombam.