Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Machakos and Kilifi counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Machakos and Kilifi counties on Sunday, April 12.

In a notice on Saturday, April 11, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Machakos County, the planned outage will impact areas along Mombasa Road.

The power interruption is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Intercounty, Lukenya Village, Daystar University, and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in the Coast Region, extensive outages have been scheduled across parts of Kilifi County.

The affected areas include Kikambala, Mavueni, and the Mombasa Cement zone. The power interruption in this region will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

A wide range of residential, commercial, and institutional customers will be impacted, including Bahraini Pri, Baran Kenya Kikambala, Kadzengo, Kitchen King, My Pasta, Pwani Oil Ltd, Mega Couture, Afriware EPZ, Ndune Fish Farm, Revital EPZ, Tiger Packaging, Vipingo Industries, Vipingo Service Station, Majlis Musamarini, Safepak Ltd, Pride Industries, and Total Amkeni.

Others are Madina Madrassa Center, Jalaram Plastics, Eagol Petrol Station, Awali Est, Palmridge, Vipingo Golf Stage, Swafaa Academy, Shariani Center, Shariani Kwa Pope, Flamboyant Ltd, Fairdeal Park, Tiger Packaging, Mzuri Sweets 3, Sun n Sand Beach Resort, Swati Investment, Kikambala Catholic, Kikambala Posta, Saati Sana, Barani, Timboni, and Kwa Kariuki.

Rembo Apartments, Northcoast Beach Hotel, Royal Reserve, Whispering Palms, Sonko Family Resort, Gurudumu Villah, Kwa Dena, Kwa Rogo, Barani Timboni, Barani Pri, Barani Kwa Mtambo, Barani 4 Farms, Solian Kanamai, Kwa Mutua, Kwa Kariuki, Toto Dogo, Havenlight Academy, Mtwapa Pri, and Bilady will also be affected.

Other affected areas are Benguma, Village Bodo, Bodi Pri, Salwa Ltd, Mnarani, Mavueni, Chasimba, Mwarakaya, Jaliruni, Vipingo Factory, Shauri Moyo Factory, Vipingo, Pazuri Homes, Kuruwitu, Shariani, Pwani University, Fumbini, Kakanjuni, Ganze, Sokoke, Palakumi, Matano Manne, Vitengeni, Malanga, Milore, Dungicha, Mombasa Cement, Vipingo Ridge, and surrounding customers.