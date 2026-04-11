Editor's Review The senator was referred to The Karen hospital after being brutally attacked in Kisumu.

Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi is slated for discharge later Saturday, April 11.

The legislator had been hospitalised at The Karen Hospital where he was referred to after being brutally assaulted in Kisumu.

In an update via his official social media accounts, the senator said the doctors had confirmed he was due for discharge after attending to him for days.

He appreciated his supporters and Kenyans of goodwill who stood in solidarity with him after this predicament in Kisumu.

The lawmaker will be addressing the press flunked by his colleagues from the Linda Mwananchi group.

"Much thanks to God for seeing me through this difficult time. Today, following your prayers, I leave the hospital that has been my home for some days. Together with the Linda Mwananchi team, I will today address the media at the Karen Hospital at 2pm. Asanteni kwa maombi yenu," the senator said.

Oppostion leaders visit Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Meanwhile, detectives from the DCI in Kisumu County on Thursday, April 9, arrested three suspects linked to the assault on the senator.

In its statement, the agency confirmed the arrest of 24‑year‑old Carlos Owiti, alias Kalonje, from Nyalenda.

Also taken into custody were Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39), from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27), from Nyalenda.

The trio is accused of being among the attackers who assaulted Osotsi at a coffee shop in West End Mall, Kisumu, leaving him seriously injured.

“Investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident,” the DCI noted.

The agency thanked members of the public for providing crucial information and urged continued cooperation, promising regular updates as inquiries progress.

The suspects were among those named earlier by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, DCI boss Mohamed Amin confirmed that police were following leads and working with the public to identify a man captured on CCTV.

Osotsi sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Nairobi for treatment. The United Opposition condemned the attack, alleging it was politically motivated.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka demanded Interior PS Raymond Omollo resign within 24 hours or face legal action.