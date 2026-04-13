Editor's Review Successful candidates will be required to submit clearance from the DCI, HELB, KRA, EACC and CRB.

On Monday, April 13, Kenya Railways invited Kenyans to apply for nine managerial roles within the organisation.

In a notice to the public, Kenya Railways announced that it was hiring a rail safety manager, a passenger services manager, and a sales and marketing manager.

The corporation also invited applicants to apply for the QMS and Risk Coordination Manager, Signalling, Electrical and Communication Manager, Technical Audit Manager, Sales and Inventory Manager, Train Operations Manager and Accounts Manager roles.

"We invite candidates to apply for the available positions listed. Interested applicants are required to submit their applications only via the official job link on our website," the statement read in part.

Kenya Railways made it clear to interested applicants that it does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.

A file image of the notice issued by Kenya Railways.



Applicants must submit a signed application letter and a detailed Curriculum Vitae with their application.

"A detailed CV indicating current and previous employers, positions held, level of education, current and expected salary, notice period to take up appointment and names of at least three professional referees," the notice read in part.

Kenya Railways warned applicants from submitting incorrect information in their CVs, and added that presenting false certificates and documents amounted to criminal offences.

Successful candidates will be required to submit clearance from the DCI, HELB, KRA, EACC and an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

How to Apply

All applications are online via the Kenya Railways website at www.krc.co.ke. Log onto the site and select the career opportunities section.

Applicants must clearly indicate the position applied for and the vacancy reference number in the subject heading.

Follow the detailed step-by-step guide to the application process and submit the application by April 28, 2026, at 5 p.m.