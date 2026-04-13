Editor's Review "They tried to silence us, but they forgot that the voice of the people is the voice of God."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino held a high-level meeting with other Linda Mwananchi leaders.





In a statement by Governor Orengo, he explained that the meeting was to chart the country's way forward.





The meeting was convened to address the indifference towards the Linda Mwananchi leaders by the government, following the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.





​"Despite the blatant attempts at intimidation by the state machinery, our resolve remains unshaken," the Siay Governor wrote.





Orengo reiterated that the ODM's dissenting faction would not be cowed into abandoning their mission to save Kenyans.





A file image of Linda Mwananchi leaders posing for a photo after a meeting.





He confirmed that Linda Mwananchi would go on with its rally in Naluru and planned, adding that they had confidence in the support from Kenyans.





"They tried to silence us, but they forgot that the voice of the people is the voice of God. Let us meet in Nakuru. Nani WANTAM!" The Governor remarked.





Other leaders present in the meeting include Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Kitutu Chache South lawmaker Anthony Kibagendi and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.





The group had condemned the attack on Senator Osotsi, who had been attacked by goons in Kisumu in broad daylight.





Sifuna demanded conclusive investigations into the matter and the arrest of the perpetrators behind the attack.





He also disclosed that the Linda Mwanachi faction had earlier confirmed that it would hold rallies in Luo Nyanza in Kisumu and Homa Bay Counties and dared those deploying goons to attack them.





Earlier, Kisumu Governor issued a statement condemning the attack on Osotsi and called on the national government to safeguard Kenyans, including politicians opposing the current administration.



