Editor's Review Ruto splashed Ksh500,000 on lunch for the KMTC students.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, on Tuesday, April 14, said that Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students and those in TVET courses will soon be able to access government loans.

Speaking at KMTC Nyamache Campus, CS Ogamba disclosed that the Ministry of Education had sponsored a bill in Parliament to allow the students to qualify for an equivalent of the HELB loan.

The CS issued the clarification after the students at the campus asked President William Ruto to allow them access to HELB loans.

"Your Excellency, we have done a bill known as the Higher Tertiary Placement and Funding Bill that has been presented to Parliament.

"All our students who are in tertiary institutions will be funded from that fund. Those in TVET, KMTC and universities will be funded from one fund, and the budget will be aligned," Ogamba explained.

A file image of President William Ruto with KMTC Nyamache Campus students.



President Ruto directed the Education CS to fast-track the process and ensure KMTC students receive funding for the next semester.

“As you work around the Bill, ensure that KMTC students receive an allocation for the next semester,” Ruto reiterated.

Ruto further acknowledged the shortage of academic staff at KMTC campuses and announced that the government will allocate additional resources towards the recruitment of staff.

The Head of State was laying the foundation stone for the construction of student hostels at KMTC Nyamache under the Affordable Housing Project.

He treated the 630 students at the campus to a surprise lunch, slashing Ksh500,000 in the process.

Ruto appreciated the importance of medical staff in the country and reiterated his government's commitment to meet the demand for medical practitioners.

The Head of State is on a tour of the Abagusii region and has launched several projects in Kisii and Nyamira Counties.