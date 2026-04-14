Editor's Review Sifuna is expected to be accompanied by several prominent figures within the movement, including Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has announced that the Linda Mwananchi movement will hold a rally in Kisumu on April 26.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 14, he confirmed the date of the gathering but he did not share the venue.

Sifuna is expected to be accompanied by several prominent figures within the movement, including Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kitutu Chache MP Anthony Kibagendi, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi are also expected to attend the rally.

"On April 26, we, as the Linda Mwananchi team, will be in Kisumu to thank the people of Kisumu for unmasking the goons who attacked Osotsi," Sifuna said.

File image of a past Linda Mwananchi rally

This comes a day after Sifuna, Orengo and Babu held a high-level meeting alongside other Linda Mwananchi leaders.

In a statement on Monday, April 13, Orengo explained that the meeting was to chart the country's way forward.

The meeting was convened to address the indifference towards the Linda Mwananchi leaders by the government, following the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

"Despite the blatant attempts at intimidation by the state machinery, our resolve remains unshaken," he wrote.

Orengo reiterated that the ODM's dissenting faction would not be cowed into abandoning their mission to save Kenyans.

Orengo confirmed that Linda Mwananchi would go on with its rally in Nakuru and planned, adding that they had confidence in the support from Kenyans.

"They tried to silence us, but they forgot that the voice of the people is the voice of God. Let us meet in Nakuru," he added.

Prior to the meeting, the group had condemned the attack on Osotsi, who had been attacked by goons in Kisumu in broad daylight.

Sifuna demanded conclusive investigations into the matter and the arrest of the perpetrators behind the attack.

He also disclosed that the Linda Mwanachi faction had earlier confirmed that it would hold rallies in Luo Nyanza in Kisumu and Homa Bay Counties and dared those deploying goons to attack them.