Editor's Review Oryx Energy MD claimed that the Ministry of Energy requested the supply of 60,000 metric tonnes of fuel.

Oryx Energy Kenya Ltd., the company linked with the alleged importation of substandard fuel, revealed that the government was aware that it was shipping fuel into the country.

Appearing before the Senate on Tuesday, April 14, Managing Director Angeline Maangi revealed that the government made an urgent request to the company to supply Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Maangi revealed that the firm was only acting to support the country's energy sector, only for the Ministry of Energy to cancel the arrangement at the last minute.

“The Company acted at the Government’s request, under extreme market conditions, and with the sole purpose of supporting Kenya’s energy security,” she stated

The Oryx Energies MD told the Senate Committee on Energy that it first received a direct request for proposal from the State Department of Petroleum.

A file image of Oryx Energy Kenya Ltd. MD Angeline Maangi appearing before the Senate Committee on Energy.

She disclosed that the State Department wrote to the Company on March 19, 2026, seeking additional fuel supplies to cushion Kenya against disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“The invitation was communicated directly to the Company’s Managing Director from the official email account of the Principal Secretary,” Maangi stated.

While she was not aware whether the request was specifically for Oryx or other oil marketing companies, the MP stated that the firm submitted its bid within two hours.

Maangi told the Senate that within seven days, the Ministry had accepted their bid to supply 60,000 metric tonnes of fuel, and requested another 36,000 metric tonnes two days later.

However, on March 31, the government allegedly cancelled the entire deal when the consignment was already en route, despite the two parties signing a contract.

The Oryx MD revealed that the firm had rejected the cancellation of the deal.

“We had already committed significant operational resources in anticipation of performance,” she stated.

Maangi faced questions on why the firm did not raise suspicion over the short time taken to approve the bid, and why she entered into a deal without a physical meeting.

"It is standard practice that the State Department of Petroleum communicates to oil marketers in this manner," she responded.

Oryx Eenergy explained had lost Ksh3.2 billion (USD 25 million following the cancellation of the deal. Maangi further confirmed that the fuel would be sold at higher rates if the deal proceeded as planned.

“Transit through key routes had significantly reduced, tanker availability dropped, and insurance premiums surged due to war-risk exposure.

“Rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope added up to two weeks in transit time and materially increased logistics costs,” it added.

The MD explained that currently, it does not have any active engagements with the Ministry regarding emergency fuel supply.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi ordered the firm to withdraw the fuel product from the Kenyan market, an order the company duly obliged.