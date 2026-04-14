Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi and Tharaka Nithi counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi and Tharaka Nithi counties on Wednesday, April 15.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 14, the company said the planned outages are necessary to facilitate ongoing maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect the Kitsuru area, covering the whole of Kitsuru Road and all adjacent customers.

In Tharaka Nithi County, outages will occur in two areas.

The first outage will affect Magundu and Ndumbini markets from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Magundu Market, Magundu Village, Matinia Market, Nkururu Primary School, Kathangawe Primary School, Ndumbini Primary School, Kaaganjo Primary School, Muragara Secondary School, Igangara Secondary School, and all surrounding customers.

The second outage in the county will affect Tungu Factory and Ntutuni Catholic Church and adjacent areas from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes weeks after a man was sentenced to ten years in prison, or an alternative fine of Ksh 5 million, for unlawfully disconnecting a customer's electricity supply in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

According to a statement by the Kenya Power Company on Friday, December 5, Godwin Omondi Oduogi was convicted by the Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate's Court for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure.

Oduogi was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer's power supply.

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the DCI revealed that the convict was also found in possession of a transformer fuse.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the court found sufficient evidence to convict and sentence him.

In the same statement, Kenya Power announced that another individual, David Ochieng Lang'o, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million by the same court for vandalism-related offenses.

Lang'o was arrested in July 2025 during a joint operation conducted by Kenya Power-attached police officers and personnel from Migori Police Station.

He was found in possession of 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalized transformers.

After his plea of not guilty, the court examined the evidence and deemed it sufficient to proceed with sentencing.