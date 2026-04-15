Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, DCI said the two suspects, James Ngigi Ngendo, 32, and James Mburi Chichu, 75, are in police custody after being arraigned in court.

The investigative agency noted that it obtained 10-day custodial orders to allow for further investigations into the incident.

“Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Kajai, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County, following a swift investigation by detectives,” read the statement.

According to the DCI, detectives launched investigations after the victim’s mother reported the incident.

File image of two suspects arrested over abducting and killing a 9-year-old child.

The mother had left her son at home in the care of his grandmother and sister while attending a family gathering in Kipipiri.

Moments after her departure, the child’s grandmother received a phone call from Ngendo, who claimed to have abducted the boy and demanded a ransom of Ksh150,000.

Detectives tracked down the first suspect at his hideout in the Gitothua area of Ruiru Sub-County.

He subsequently led officers to the second suspect in the Kigio area of Githunguri Sub-County, leading to his arrest.

While the two suspects were in custody, the detectives intensified the search for the missing child.

A breakthrough came when detectives searched a house previously occupied by the first suspect before the incident.

The operation led to the discovery of a body, which had been concealed in a manila bag and hidden under clothing on a rooftop.

“Acting on leads from the arrested suspects, detectives conducted a search at the premises where the first suspect had been living prior to the incident.

“The search resulted in the discovery of the body concealed in a manila bag, hidden under clothing materials on the rooftop,” DCI stated.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, and the body was moved to Mukoe Funeral Home, awaiting postmortem examination.

This comes a day after detectives arrested a suspect and rescued a 17-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in Malindi Sub-County.

The girl was reported missing on April 12, 2026, by her father, a senior officer serving at GK Prison Malindi.

Investigations revealed that the girl had been communicating with unknown individuals using two mobile phone numbers prior to her disappearance.

What began as a missing person report escalated into an abduction case after the suspect contacted the family demanding a ransom of Ksh200,000.

DCI detectives tracked the suspect to the Muyeye area in Malindi town, where he was arrested.

The 17-year-old girl was safely rescued and has been reunited with her relieved family.