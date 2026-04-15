Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has revealed that the Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western regions are leading in the sale of illicit alcohol in the country.

The Ministry of Interior has revealed that the Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western regions are leading in the sale of illicit alcohol in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, the ministry said the government had intensified a crackdown on illicit alcohol, with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) recovering 2.8 million liters of brew from January to date.

The Interior Ministry noted that the seizures of illicit alcohol are concentrated in Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western regions.

According to the ministry, 870,000 liters were recovered and destroyed in the Rift Valley Region during the period.

In Nyanza and Western regions, the authorities seized and destroyed 690,000 litres and 600,000 litres, respectively.

File image of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

“We have intensified the nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol, with recent multi-agency operations led by NACADA resulting in the seizure of 2.8 million litres of illegal brews and spirits across the country, in line with the Presidential directive declaring drug and substance abuse a national development and security emergency.

“Analysis of the seizures reveals that the challenge is concentrated in Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western regions that accounted for the largest share,” read the statement in part.

The ministry highlighted that Kisii, Nairobi, Kakamega, Nakuru, and West Pokot counties have emerged as key hotspots in the illicit alcohol trade.

Further, the interior ministry observed that the Central, Coastal, and North-Eastern regions recorded minimal cases.

“Central and Coastal regions, where there’s been sustained enforcement, have recorded relatively lower volumes while the North Eastern region has recorded minimal cases,” the statement further read.

This comes weeks after NACADA officers arrested two suspects after intercepting a consignment of illicit ethanol valued at approximately Ksh1.2 million.

According to NACADA, a total of 810 litres of suspected illicit ethanol was seized during the operation.

The agency noted that such illegal products often find their way into the market through unscrupulous networks exploiting regulatory loopholes.

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa confirmed the arrests, stating that the two suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court.

He noted that the crackdown is part of a strategy to dismantle well-organized syndicates involved in the production and distribution of illicit alcohol.