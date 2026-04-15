Editor's Review Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has alleged a major fuel import scam involving officials from the Ministry of Energy.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has alleged a major fuel import scam involving officials from the Ministry of Energy.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, Ole Kina said he reviewed correspondence between Oryx Energy Ltd and officials from the Ministry of Energy, which he claims exposes the alleged scheme.

"I sat in the committee room yesterday reading emails between Oryx Energy Ltd and the Ministry of Energy officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, and I was shocked to discover that they were all in agreement to import fuel at USD 253.94 per MT - while the same government they serve imports fuel at USD 84.00 per MT," he said.

Ole Kina went on to question the role of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the alleged irregularities, suggesting that the pricing discrepancies point to deliberate manipulation rather than market forces.

File image of Ledama Ole Kina

He further alleged that attempts to question or halt such deals are undermined by last-minute changes that still result in costly imports.

"If OMCs are not taking advantage in cohorts with ministry officials, who is fooling whom? This is an artificial get-rich-quick scam orchestrated by a fuel cabal.

"We are not stupid - only for the deal to be cancelled at the last minute when a shipment of substandard fuel imported by One Petroleum Limited arrived and was offloaded, costing Kenyans the equivalent of USD 198,855 per MT - still USD 114 more per MT than the government’s own G-to-G rate," he added.

Elsewhere, Members of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy have stated that Kenya currently has adequate petroleum supplies, following an inspection tour of facilities operated by Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

Speaking on Tuesday, April 14, the lawmakers pointed the finger at oil marketing companies, accusing them of contributing to the ongoing fuel shortages witnessed in parts of the country.

The committee, led by Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, conducted a visit to KPC’s Nairobi headquarters to independently confirm fuel stock levels amid rising public concern over limited availability at retail stations.

During the tour, KPC engineers demonstrated advanced automated systems that track fuel volumes in storage tanks across the country in real time.

Legislators observed significant reserves at the Nairobi depot, including millions of litres of fuel, among them a single diesel tank containing 10 million litres and super petrol stocks surpassing 2.4 million litres.

"We are satisfied that the country has enough fuel stock," declared Gikaria, adding that the Committee witnessed petroleum products moving in and out simultaneously.

To address this, the committee recommended tougher sanctions against offenders, including revoking the licences of firms found hoarding fuel or exploiting consumers through inflated prices.