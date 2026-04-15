Editor's Review The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has released a list of support centres across the country to assist students applying for the 2026/2027 placement cycle.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has released a list of support centres across the country to assist students applying for the 2026/2027 placement cycle.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 15, KUCCPS said the support centres will provide hands-on assistance, including application guidance and career advice, to ensure that applicants make informed choices about their academic and professional futures.

KUCCPS officers have already been deployed to the selected institutions, where they will offer support services from Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 24.

"Applicants who require assistance or career guidance should visit any of the following institutions, where KUCCPS officers have been deployed to assist, from Monday, 13th April 2026 to Friday, 24th April 2026," the notice read in part.

Among the universities and university colleges hosting the support services are Alupe University (Busia), Bomet University (Bomet), Chuka University (Tharaka Nithi), Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Nyeri), Egerton University (Nakuru), Garissa University (Garissa), Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (Siaya), Kabarnet University College (Baringo), Kaimosi Friends University (Vihiga), Karatina University (Nyeri), Kibabii University (Bungoma), and Kirinyaga University (Kirinyaga).

Others are Kisii University (Kisii), Koitalel Samoei University College (Nandi), Laikipia University (Laikipia), Machakos University (Machakos), Makueni University College (Makueni), Mama Ngina University College (Kiambu), Maasai Mara University (Narok), Maseno University (Kisumu), Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Kakamega), Meru University of Science and Technology (Meru), Moi University (Uasin Gishu), Murang’a University of Technology (Murang’a), Nyandarua University College (Nyandarua), Pwani University (Kilifi), Rongo University (Migori), South Eastern Kenya University (Kitui), and Taita Taveta University (Taita Taveta).

Technical University of Mombasa (Mombasa), Tharaka University (Tharaka Nithi), Tom Mboya University (Homa Bay), Turkana University College (Turkana), University of Eldoret (Uasin Gishu), University of Embu (Embu), University of Kabianga (Kericho), Africa Nazarene University (Kajiado), Catholic University of Eastern Africa (Nairobi), Daystar University - Main Campus, Athi River (Machakos), Kabarak University (Nakuru), KCA University (Nairobi), Mount Kenya University - Main Campus, Thika (Kiambu), Uzima University (Kisumu), and Zetech University - Mang’u Campus (Kiambu) are also among institutions hosting the support services.

File image of KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome

In addition, several technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions have been designated as support centres, including Belgut Technical and Vocational College (Kericho), David Wambuli Technical and Vocational College (Makueni), Emmurua Dikkir Technical and Vocational College (Narok), Endebess Technical Training College (Trans Nzoia), Garsen Technical and Vocational College (Tana River), Isiolo Technical and Vocational College (Isiolo), Kaelo Technical and Vocational College (Meru), and Kapcherop Technical and Vocational College (Elgeyo Marakwet).

Others are Kinango Technical and Vocational College (Kwale), Kipsoen Technical and Vocational College (Elgeyo Marakwet), Kitale National Polytechnic (Trans Nzoia), Kiteilakapel Technical and Vocational College (West Pokot), Laisamis Technical Training Institute (Marsabit), Lamu East Technical and Vocational College (Lamu), Lunga Lunga Technical and Vocational College (Kwale), Mabera Technical Training Institute (Migori), Mandera Technical Training Institute (Mandera), Maralal Technical and Vocational College (Samburu), and Masai Technical and Vocational College (Kajiado).

Mawego National Polytechnic (Homa Bay), Michuki National Polytechnic (Murang’a), Nachu Technical and Vocational College (Kiambu), Nyamira National Polytechnic (Nyamira), Shamberere Technical Training Institute (Kakamega), St. Joseph Technical Institute for the Deaf – Nyang’oma (Siaya), Taveta Technical and Vocational College (Taita Taveta), Total Technical Training Institute (Nakuru), and Wajir Technical and Vocational College (Wajir) are also among the institutions hosting the support services.

KUCCPS further noted that throughout the application period, additional support services will also be available at all Huduma Centres across the country, as well as at the KUCCPS offices located at ACK Garden House, Community Area in Nairobi.

The placement agency has set May 6, 2026, as the deadline for submitting applications for the 2026/2027 placement cycle.

This comes a week after KUCCPS opened its online portal for applications to universities and TVET institutions.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, the agency said the placement cycle will run until May 6, giving students time to submit applications for available programmes.

"The KUCCPS system is open for University and TVET applications. Log in to students.kuccps.ac.ke and apply for Degree, Level 6, Level 5, and Level 4 TVET programmes," KUCCPS said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that the placement process is underway following a briefing from KUCCPS leadership.

In a statement after receiving an update from the placement body, he said the briefing covered the readiness for the current placement cycle.

Ogamba further confirmed the official opening of the application window and urged eligible candidates to apply within the set timeline.

"The KUCCPS team, led by the Board Chair, Cyrus Gituai, and the CEO, Dr. Agnes Wahome, apprised me on the preparations for this cycle’s placement.

"The placement cycle has officially opened today, with the KUCCPS placement portal remaining open until 6th May, 2026," he stated.