Editor's Review MSMEs Principal Secretary Susan Mange’ni has announced that the disbursement of the second tranche of the NYOTA fund will begin on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Principal Secretary Susan Mange’ni has announced that the disbursement of the second tranche of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) fund will begin from next week.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 14, during an interview, PS Mang’eni said the disbursement will kick off on Monday, April 20, 2026.

PS Mang’eni noted that the beneficiaries will receive text messages by the end of the week regarding the second phase of the NYOTA fund disbursement.

“The second phase will take place starting next week, we are looking at Monday, April 20, 2026. We are planning to do it across the country; it will not be phased out like the first phase.

“This is because beneficiaries have already completed mentorship, and we are well prepared. Before the end of this week, beneficiaries will receive a message,” said the MSMEs PS.

File image of President William Ruto during a NYOTA disbursement exercise.

The NYOTA fund is an initiative aimed at addressing youth unemployment and promoting sustainable economic empowerment.

The project became effective on June 21, 2024, and is scheduled to run until December 31, 2028.

NYOTA targets 820,000 vulnerable youth across all 47 counties, offering them a chance to gain employability skills, business support, and access to financial services.

In the first phase, NYOTA beneficiaries received Ksh22,000 each to support their business and Ksh3,000 was deposited as savings under NSSF’s Haba Haba Scheme.

The beneficiaries are expected to receive another Ksh22,000 in the second tranche and Ksh3,000 deposited into their Haba Haba savings wallet.

This comes weeks after PS Mang’eni issued an update on the progress made so far under the NYOTA program.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, the MSMEs PS highlighted a strong participation and business uptake among beneficiaries.

"To date, 94 % of the beneficiaries who received the first tranche of startup capital have been taken through the mentorship program, and 98% of them have already started their businesses. The remaining 2% are in the process of starting their business," she revealed.

PS Mang’eni broke down the experience levels of participants, showing that most are new entrepreneurs.

"The mentorship program has revealed that 65% of the mentees are first-time entrepreneurs, while 19% have less than one year of business experience. A further 13% have between one and three years of experience, while only 3% have been in business for more than three years," she said.