Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has broken silence after two people were shot dead during protests at Ishiara in Mbeere North.

The National Police Service (NPS) has broken silence after two people were shot dead during protests at Ishiara in Mbeere North.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga regretted the loss of lives during the incident.

He extended condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of the two individuals who were killed during the demonstrations.

“The National Police Service commiserates with the families, friends, and relatives of two persons who tragically lost their lives near Ishiara Level 4 Hospital, Embu County, yesterday, 14th April 2026.

“Any loss of life is something that the Service takes great exception to, as one life lost is one too many,” read the statement in part.

File image of the protests in Mbeere North.

According to Nyaga, the protests against the poor state of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital began peacefully but later escalated into chaos involving vandalism of businesses and injuries to several bystanders.

“Many businesses were vandalised, and several bystanders were injured in the ensuing mayhem,” said Nyaga.

The NPS Spokesperson noted that police officers were deployed to restore peace but were met with violence from alleged criminals.

Nyaga also mentioned that the Mbeere North protests were hijacked by individuals who were not interested in law and order.

“The police swiftly intervened to restore law and order, only to be met with more violence from criminal elements carrying all manner of crude weapons, including stones and other dangerous projectiles.

“It left no doubt that the initial intentions were hijacked by individuals who were never interested in peaceful protests, law, or order,” said Nyaga.

He also said investigations into the shooting of two protesters have begun, with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) notified to carry out the probe.

Further, Nyaga called on members of the public with information relevant to the investigations to report to the nearest police station or contact the police through their toll-free number.

“The National Police Service assures the public of its steadfast commitment to the law and pledges transparency and accountability. It shall work closely with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and asks for the public's cooperation in getting to the bottom of this incident,” Nyaga added.

This comes after Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire addressed the tragic events that unfolded in Mbeere North, leading to the killing of the two protestors.

Governor Mbarire said the protests were sparked by public dissatisfaction over the condition and service delivery at Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

She explained that health officials had already engaged stakeholders and initiated corrective measures at the facility.

Despite these interventions, Mbarire expressed concern that demonstrations still went ahead, ultimately leading to violence.

"Despite these swift interventions, a section of the public proceeded with the planned demonstrations, which regrettably culminated in the loss of lives and injuries," she said.

At the same time, Mbarire criticized the conduct of security forces during the protests, particularly the use of live ammunition against civilians.

"I strongly condemn the use of excessive force, including live ammunition, against unarmed demonstrators. Such actions are disproportionate and unacceptable under the circumstances, and I do not believe the situation warranted the level of force that resulted in this tragic outcome," the statement further read.

Mbarire called for accountability and demanded an independent probe into the incident, emphasizing the need for justice for the victims and their families.