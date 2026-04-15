Editor's Review Fuel prices across East Africa continue to vary significantly, with Kenya recording the highest petrol and diesel costs.

Fuel prices across East Africa continue to vary significantly, with Kenya recording the highest petrol and diesel costs.

In Kenya, motorists are currently paying Ksh206.97 per litre of petrol and Ksh206.84 per litre of diesel, placing the country at the top of the regional price range.

By comparison, Uganda offers relatively lower prices, with petrol retailing at Ksh187.96 and diesel at Ksh186.22.

Similarly, Tanzania maintains moderate pricing, with petrol at Ksh190.19 and diesel at Ksh189.49.

Further north, Ethiopia has some of the lowest fuel prices in the region, particularly for diesel, which stands at Ksh134.81, while petrol costs Ksh177.06.

In the Great Lakes region, Rwanda records petrol prices at Ksh203.09 and diesel at Ksh194.45, positioning it just below Kenya in terms of cost.

Meanwhile, Burundi has the lowest petrol prices at Ksh171.33 and diesel at Ksh168.12 among the countries surveyed.

File image of a petrol station attendant

While announcing the new prices, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) confirmed that the new prices for petroleum products will take effect from April 15 to May 14.

According to the regulator, diesel increased by Ksh40.30 per litre and super petrol rose by Ksh28.69 per litre, while kerosene prices remain unchanged.

"In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Ksh206.97, Ksh206.84 and Ksh152.78 effective midnight for the next 30 days," the statement read.

EPRA explained that the new prices factor in various tax components and recent legislative adjustments affecting the petroleum sector.

"The prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No.69 dated 14th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," the statement added.

To cushion consumers from the rising global fuel costs, EPRA said the government has reduced the VAT rate on petroleum products.

"Effectively, the Value Added Tax rate on Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene has been reduced from 16% to 13% in order to cushion consumers from the high landed cost of petroleum products as a result of the escalated prices in the international market," the statement continued.

In addition, EPRA stated that the government will tap into the Petroleum Development Levy to stabilize pump prices.

"The Government will further cushion the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilizing approximately KShs.6.2 Billion to stabilize the pump prices," the statement further read.

EPRA also clarified that a recent fuel shipment delivered by One Petroleum was excluded from the pricing calculations.

"We wish to reiterate that as per the earlier directive from Government, the Super Petrol delivered by One Petroleum ex MT Paloma has not been included in the computation of the applicable prices," the statement noted.

Notably, EPRA attributed the sharp price increases to a steep rise in global fuel costs over the past month.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 41.53% from US$582.11 per cubic metre in February 2026 to US$823.87 per cubic metre in March 2026; Diesel increased by 68.72% from US$636.45 per cubic metre to US$1073.2 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 105.15% from US$639.48 per cubic metre to US$1311.93 per cubic metre over the same period," the statement explained.