Editor's Review MPs voiced concerns over the sharp rise in petroleum prices, warning that it could further strain households already grappling with the high cost of living.

The Public Accounts Committee has been told that the recent spike in fuel prices will not automatically translate into higher electricity costs for consumers.

This assurance was given by the State Department for Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira who appeared before the committee on Wednesday, April 15.

During the session, lawmakers voiced concern over the sharp rise in petroleum prices, warning that it could further strain households already grappling with the high cost of living.

Committee Chairperson, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, led members in pressing Wachira to explain the sudden increase, especially after prior government assurances that prices would remain stable and safeguards were in place.

"Kenyans are enraged. The Ministry of Energy assured the country that there would be no change in fuel prices and no crisis, only for the same prices to rise by a record margin. What is the issue?" he posed.

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei pointed out that Kenya operates under a government-to-government (G2G) oil supply arrangement designed to stabilise fuel availability and ease pressure on the dollar by bypassing traditional procurement systems.

"The G2G deal was meant to protect Kenyans from such shocks. When prices rise, the system should absorb the shocks. So what has happened in this scenario?" she asked.

Boss further sought clarification on what steps the State Department would take to shield citizens from potential increases in electricity costs driven by higher diesel prices, as well as the knock-on effects on transport and food.

Members of the committee stressed that the government must ensure electricity tariffs remain stable despite the surge in fuel prices.

File image of Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera

In his response, Wachira reassured lawmakers that any impact on electricity pricing would likely be limited, noting that diesel accounts for only a small share of Kenya’s power generation mix.

"We generate power through hydropower, geothermal, wind, solar, and diesel. Diesel generators are mainly used in off-grid areas. As a ministry and State Department, we will do our best to ensure that power prices remain as stable as possible. We are increasing generation from hydropower and have also increased power imports from Ethiopia and Uganda," he said.

This comes a week after a new report showed that Kenya’s electricity consumption rose significantly in the latest half-year period.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reported an overall increase of 8.27% compared to a similar period last year.

According to the report released on Wednesday, April 8, total electricity utilization climbed from 5,484.54 GWh to 5,938.14 GWh, with Nairobi emerging as the dominant consumer.

"Nairobi utilized 2,627.44 GWh up from 2,415.44 GWh in the half year ended December 2024, an increase of 8.78%. Nairobi region encampasses Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties," the report read.

The Coast region ranked second in overall electricity usage, contributing a significant share despite being the only region to record a decline during the review period.

"This was a 1.04% decline from 988.21 GWh of electrical energy utilized in a similar period the previous year. This was the only region that recorded a decrease in electrical energy consumption in the period under review. This region covers Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties," the report added.

Elsewhere, the North Eastern region posted strong growth, consuming 666.98 GWh, a 13.73% increase compared to the previous year.

The Central Rift region also recorded steady growth, utilizing 553.74 GWh during the period.

Other regions also recorded notable increases. Mt. Kenya region consumption rose by 10.19% to 389.52 GWh, while West Kenya registered a 15% increase to 322.89 GWh.

The North Rift region, which includes Uasin Gishu and surrounding counties, grew by 10.27% to 276.69 GWh.

South Nyanza recorded the lowest overall consumption at 123.38 GWh but posted the fastest growth rate of 22.53%.

"In the half year ended December 2024, the region consumed 100.69GWh. The region covers Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay and parts of Narok county. Figure 2.5 provides a summary of the energy consumption by region," the report further read.