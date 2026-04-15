Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has announced decisive administrative action following the fatal shooting of two people in Ishiara, Mbeere North, Embu County.

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced decisive administrative action following the fatal shooting of two people in Ishiara, Mbeere North, Embu County.

In an update on Wednesday, April 15, the police confirmed that investigations are now underway, with multiple agencies involved, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

"A special team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters was dispatched to carry out thorough and in-depth investigations regarding the incident," the statement read.

The police also acknowledged that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and regional security teama have also stepped in to probe the matter.

"NPS is also aware that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is equally seized of the matter and has begun their own independent investigations. The area Regional and County Security teams have moved into the affected area and are expected to carry out their assessment of the matter," the statement added.

In a move aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the investigations, the Inspector General Douglas Kanja has ordered the immediate recall of the area police commander.

"Further, and to allow for fair, transparent and impartial investigations, the Inspector General National Police Service (IG-NPS) has directed for the immediate recall of the Officer Commanding Station for the affected area," the statement further read.

The police leadership further reassured the public that justice will be pursued while calling for calm among residents.

"The IG-NPS wishes to assure the public that accountability for this incident must be exercised and the Service shall give maximum cooperation to the independent oversight body while asking the people of Evurore to exercise restraint," the statement concluded.

File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

The development came barely a day after Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire confirmed that the protests were sparked by public dissatisfaction over the condition and service delivery at Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

She said the issue had already drawn the attention of county authorities prior to the demonstrations.

Explaining the county’s response, Mbarire noted that health officials had already engaged stakeholders and initiated corrective measures at the facility.

"In response to these concerns, the County Department of Health promptly convened consultative meetings on Tuesday, 7th April 2026, and Wednesday, 8th April 2026, at the facility.

"These engagements brought together hospital management, the facility board, and key stakeholders, culminating in the identification and immediate implementation of corrective measures," the statement added.

Mbarire said among the steps taken were a thorough cleaning of the hospital over two days, infrastructure improvements planned under the 2025/2026 financial year budget, and disciplinary action against several staff members, including the transfer of the Medical Superintendent, hospital administrator, and the Laboratory In-Charge.

Despite these interventions, Mbarire expressed concern that demonstrations still went ahead, ultimately leading to violence.

"Despite these swift interventions, a section of the public proceeded with the planned demonstrations, which regrettably culminated in the loss of lives and injuries," the statement continued.

At the same time, Mbarire criticized the conduct of security forces during the protests, particularly the use of live ammunition against civilians.

"I strongly condemn the use of excessive force, including live ammunition, against unarmed demonstrators. Such actions are disproportionate and unacceptable under the circumstances, and I do not believe the situation warranted the level of force that resulted in this tragic outcome," the statement further read.

Mbarire called for accountability and demanded an independent probe into the incident, emphasizing the need for justice for the victims and their families.

She also conveyed her condolences to those affected, acknowledging the gravity of the loss suffered by the community.

"I call for immediate, thorough, and independent investigations into this incident, and urge that those responsible be held fully accountable for this heinous act."

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with the affected community during this moment of profound grief. This loss is deeply regrettable and should never have occurred," the statement noted.