Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has flagged ongoing challenges affecting voter registration among Kenyans living abroad.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has flagged ongoing challenges affecting voter registration among Kenyans living abroad.

Appearing before the Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee on Friday, April 17, Acting IEBC CEO Moses Sunkuli highlighted the disparity between the number of Kenyans abroad and those registered to vote.

He noted that although the diaspora population is estimated at more than 1.4 million, only 10,443 registered as voters during the 2022 General Election, with turnout recorded at 57.76 percent.

Sunkuli explained that preparations for the 2027 polls are focused on strengthening institutional collaboration, aligning legal and policy frameworks, and improving operational readiness.

However, he acknowledged that financial constraints remain a major obstacle.

According to the Commission, about Ksh502 million is needed to support diaspora registration and voting, but only Ksh400 million has been allocated.

"The Commission is unable to carry out any diaspora mapping and registration activities due to unavailability of funding in the current financial year," he said.

Sunkuli added that engagement with the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is ongoing to secure funding in the next financial year.

He noted that mapping and registration could begin as early as July once funds are made available.

File image of IEBC Chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon

IEBC also pointed to the limited number of registration centres as a key barrier; in the 2022 elections, voting was conducted in just 12 countries.

In addition, low levels of awareness among diaspora communities were cited as a factor behind the low registration and turnout figures, despite measures such as adjusting voting hours to suit different time zones.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about access to identification documents in some countries.

Sigowet/Soin MP Justus Kemei said in places such as Saudi Arabia, some Kenyan workers reportedly do not have direct access to their passports.

"This committee should come in and clamp down on the issue of passports being in the possession of employers," he stated.

Responding to the concern, IEBC Director of Legal Services Chrispine Owiye said the use of national IDs outside the East African region had previously been challenged in court, with the High Court ruling against their use during the 2022 elections.

He added that the Commission is currently implementing a directive from the Supreme Court requiring a gradual expansion of diaspora voting to more countries and polling stations in each electoral cycle.

This comes a week after IEBC clarified why some voters are seeing 'Not Applicable (N/A)' in the polling station and stream sections when verifying their registration details.

In a communication on Tuesday, April 7, the commission explained that the 'N/A' status appears because the voter registration exercise is still ongoing.

According to IEBC, at this stage, voters are already captured in the system, but the allocation of specific polling stations and streams has not yet been finalized.

The commission explained that once the voter registration process concludes, all registration and polling centres will be organized into streams.

Each of the streams will accommodate a maximum of 700 voters.

"The Final Register will be published with your specific polling station and stream number," the commission stated.