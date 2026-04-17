Editor's Review Media personality Janet Mbugua has exited NTV’s Fixing the Nation show after one year.

Media personality Janet Mbugua has exited NTV’s Fixing the Nation show after one year.

Mbugua announced her exit from the morning show on Friday, April 17, when she hosted her final show.

She explained that the decision to exit the show was not easy but was due to personal and professional priorities.

“This is my last fixing the nation show. It’s not an easy decision; it was one that was necessary, and I will absolutely miss this family. Just personal and professional priorities needed me to redirect elsewhere,” Mbugua stated.

She also thanked her co-hosts, Eric Latiff and Mariam Bishar, and the rest of the team behind the successes of the morning show.

File image of Janet Mbugua.

“As I wrap my time on Fixing the Nation, I want to thank the team, both on and off the air, for the work and consistency that goes into making the show what it is every day,” Mbugua said.

Meanwhile, Mbugua announced that Fellaris Wambui will replace her as co-host on the Fixing the Nation Show.

“It's my great honour to hand over the baton to Fellaris Wambui. Welcome. We have known your voice for a long time, and it's great that you are now adding to this platform,” Mbugua added.

Nation Media Group CEO Geoffrey Odundo bid farewell to Mbugua and thanked her for the work she did on the Fixing the Nation show.

“You have done a great job positioning Fixing the Nation for greatness. Please don’t leave. You can come in as a guest. We wish you well and thank you for the great job you have done here. Congratulations and Godspeed,” said Odundo.

Mbugua is a renowned media personality and previously worked as a senior news anchor at Citizen TV.

The 42-year-old started her career at Capital FM before moving to ETV in Johannesburg, South Africa, and later joined the Royal Media Services.