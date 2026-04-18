Editor's Review Uhuru hosted two high-profile delegations at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu.

On Friday, April 17, former President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted two high-profile delegations at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu.

Uhuru met with Freddy Nkurikiye, the Peace and Security to former President of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who paid him a courtesy call.

Gnassingbé is the current President of the Togo Council of Ministers and serves as the African Union's mediator for the Great Lakes crisis.

He also hosted a delegation from the European Institute of Peace (EIP) led by Senior Advisor Hilde F. Johnson.

The meetings align with his responsibilities as the African Union-Kenya Peace Envoy and Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Peace Process.

A file image of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with the delegation from the European Institute of Peace (EIP).

During the meeting, the former President held discussions about the ongoing situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Both meetings focused on ongoing peace efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)," the statement read in part.

As a Facilitator in the Peace Process, Uhuru is charged with brokering dialogue between the DRC government and various armed groups.

Achieving dialogue is on the path to securing a ceasefire, which opens room for humanitarian access and long-term stability in the warring Eastern DRC.

In February, the former Head of State convened with members of the AUC-EAC-SADC Panel of facilitators to assess progress in the ongoing mediation efforts in the conflict region.

They reaffirmed their collective resolve to advance a coordinated, sustainable pathway towards peace and stability in the region.

Eastern DRC has been in conflict for several years over the minerals and limited resources in the region. As a result, several gangs have emerged to seize the highly valued stones in the region.

This has led to endless conflict in the region as the DRC government has struggled to deal with the gangs. Several people have lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands more have been displaced from their homes.